The growing community of DeForest Windsor needs those with a spirit of community service to fill out the ranks of the DeForest Windsor Fire Department and EMS. For more information, please visit deforestwindsorfire.com or call at (608) 846-4364
Have you heard a siren, seen an ambulance or fire engine, and wondered what was happening? Have you ever encountered and watched an emergency unfold in front of you and wished you were trained to save lives? Are you looking for lifelong friendships or want to become involved more in the community? If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions you’re in luck! Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS has an opportunity for you.
There is nothing more satisfying and fulfilling than saving lives, saving property, and serving the community. Joining the DWFD will not only give you a sense of accomplishment and pride it will give you a second family. In addition, there are many other benefits such as discounts on retail, electronics, education, health and wellness, automotive, sports, insurance and many others.
Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS is a combination department. In addition to our full-time staff, we have paid on-call members. Our paid on-call members put in a total of 40 hours a month and make $10.00 per hour when on call. Our department is in need of more paid on-call members. The department needs close to 30 firefighters and 20 EMTs. No experience is needed. If you’ve got the heart to serve the community in a way that few can, you’ve got everything we need.