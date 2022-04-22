Jennifer Klika plead guilty in Dane County Circuit Court earlier this month to two felony counts of filing fraudulent Wisconsin income tax returns. Klika also plead guilty to a related case for felony theft from a business setting.
According to the criminal complaint, Klika worked as a Manager of Regulatory Affairs for a chemical manufacturing company. Her job duties included obtaining permits to ship company products, which involved submitting written and signed requests to cover the costs associated with the permits. Klika then purchased money orders to pay the regulatory fees and used the remaining company funds to purchase money orders for her own personal benefit. In total, Klika purchased 1,019 fraudulent money orders. The total theft loss, which includes the cost to purchase the fraudulent money orders, was $390,474.87. The theft was discovered after Klika left her position, and the costs of obtaining the permits dramatically decreased. Klika failed to report the embezzled income on her Wisconsin income tax returns and underpaid her 2015 income taxes by $6,894 and, 2016 income taxes by $6,414. Taxpayers have a duty to report and pay taxes on illegal theft income.
Prosecution was handled by state Assistant Attorney General Christopher Liegel. DOR's Office of Criminal Investigation Fraud Unit investigated the theft and fraudulently filed tax returns.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation investigates individuals and businesses suspected of committing tax crimes and seeks criminal prosecution for those crimes.