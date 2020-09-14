Negotiations between the DeForest Area School Board, the district’s administration and the DeForest Area Educators Association have resulted in a collective bargaining agreement between the parties, who have agreed to a 0.0% increase in total base wages for 2020-21.
The school board unanimously approved the agreement at its meeting Monday, Sept. 14, with Sue Esser abstaining.
Director of Human Resources Nate Jaeger said this is consistent with what’s been done the last three years.
Board President Jan Berg mentioned how good it is to work with the DAEA.
“Everybody’s trying hard to make it work,” said Berg.
Board Member Jeff Miller said it's a good situation and noted the trust that had been built up between staff and the administration.
The base wage for bargaining unit members of DAEA who were employed for the 2019-20 school year will continue at last year’s rates. For those who were not employed for that year, they will receive the salary amount of the cell in which they were placed for the 2020-21 school year.
The DAEA notified the administration on Sept. 7 that its membership had ratified the offer.
Members of the school board, administration, and DAEA met in April, July and August to engage in negotiations. Administration reviewed the restrictions related to collective bargaining, which limited negotiations to total base wages.
