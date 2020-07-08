The one and only time the Village of DeForest has run into problems with excessive levels of nitrates in its water system came in 2011.
An issue with one of its wells was the cause.
“It was Well No. 5, and it’s a well we’ve been struggling with, and now, we’re taking it out of service,” said DeForest Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski.
DeForest was mentioned in a Wisconsin State Journal article in late June on rising nitrate levels in the tap water of several Madison-area suburbs that was based testing data from the Environmental Working Group, which found that 303 municipal drinking water systems in the state had elevated levels of nitrate between 2003 and 2017. The report also said that nitrate levels had risen in half of those systems over that period and identified problems with nitrates in 4,000 municipal systems in states with the most widespread contamination, including Wisconsin.
Bialkowski noted that when Well No. 5 did have elevated nitrate levels, it wasn’t servicing village consumers or putting water out to the system.
Back in 2011, nitrate levels from the troublesome well measured 14 milligrams per liter. The Environmental Protection Agency’s clean drinking water standard is 10, but the EWG says even 5 mg or less can be harmful for humans.
DeForest identified its problem with Well No. 5 in December, 2011. The well was run to waste, and not to the consumer system, during an investigation, which found that the contamination was coming from the top of an aquifer and that runoff was a factor.
A liner was installed in 2014. Bialkowski explained that did, in fact, remedy the problem. She said that was the only instance when the DeForest Water Utility exceeded the EPA and the watchdog group’s nitrate standards. Otherwise, she said DeForest’s levels have been below 5 mg per liter.
The EPA federal drinking water standard is the one municipalities must hold to, said Bialkowski.
Nitrates can be fatal for infants, and are tied to various health problems, including different cancers.
The village’s water utility continually monitors the system for overall water quality, according to Bialkowski. Sampling is one way. The village also hired consultants to do assessments of the village’s water system.
“We want to put out the best quality water we can,” said Bialkowski.
