Kristine Schmidt has been appointed to the Windsor Village Board.
At its meeting on Thursday, the board considered two candidates: Schmidt and Guy Gryphan.
Gryphan and Schmidt were chosen as finalist from a pool of seven candidates.
Schmidt’s appointment was approved by a 4-0 vote at the village board meeting on Thursday, July 16. It was not an easy decision for trustees.
“It’s a tough set of circumstances,” said Trustee Don Madelung. “Both of you are eminently qualified.”
Madelung said both would also bring something unique to the board.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth added, “Whether we like it or not, this a good position to be in to have two good candidates.”
Wipperfurth also said it was extremely hard to narrow the field to two candidates.
Gryphon said he has lived in Windsor for 11 years. He currently serves on the Windsor Tourism Commission and is the former executive director of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce. Gryphon currently works as customer programs consultant with Alliant Energy. His past work experience is mostly in nonprofits.
Schmidt is a newer resident, having worked for more than 35 years in the utility industry, including chief executive officer and corporate board roles. She recently stepped down from the Pacific Gas & Electric boards of directors and is semi-retired, living in Windsor.
During discussion at the July 16 meeting, Schmidt talked about her work helping Pacific Gas & Electric’s during its bankruptcy process, stemming from billions of dollars in liabilities related to the 2018 California wildfires.
Schmidt will replace former Windsor Trustee Brad Mueller, who moved out of the village.
