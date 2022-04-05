Unofficial results as reported by Dane and Columbia counties.
Newcomer Megan Taylor appears to be headed for DeForest Area School as she finished second on the Windsor panel of school board candidates. Taylor is the only change on area government boards as she beat incumbent treasurer Keri Brunelle by a 40-vote margin in unofficial election results of Wisconsin’s 2022 spring election.
DeForest Area School District candidates are placed on two panels for selection by all voters.
Incumbents Jan Berg (1,718 votes), Gussie Lewis (1,688) and Brian Coker (1,681) were elected for new terms on the school board. Newcomer Ryan Weis finished fourth with 1,152 votes.
Incumbents were returned to office in the villages of DeForest and Windsor
In the Village of DeForest, incumbent trustees Colleen Little (804 votes), Bill Landgraf (746) and Taysheedra Allen (712) were elected to a new term in office. Newcomer Thomas Sandow received 575.
Windsor Village Board incumbents Monica Smith (762 votes) and Ed Wall (653) were unopposed in Tuesday’s election and will return to office.
In county board of supervisor races, incumbent Jeff Weigand holds a 33-vote margin over Scott Michalak for the district which contains a portion of the Village of Windsor.
Maureen McCarville, who represents most of DeForest and Windsor, was unopposed for election to another term. She received 1,200 votes.
Wisconsin election results become final when the vote is canvassed and certified in a few days.