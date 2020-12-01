A sampling of DeForest residents have let village officials know how they feel the village should continue to grow in the coming years.
At a Nov. 17 DeForest Village Board meeting, Village Planning Consultant Mark Roffers went through the results of a survey of DeForest residents with Village President Judd Blau and board trustees.
The resident survey was in correlation with the village updating its Comprehensive Plan. The online survey lasted the entire month of October, with 614 individual responses given.
The village did a similar survey in 2012, but only had 372 responses at that time. In this year’s survey, 2% of respondents (about 12 people) indicated that they were not residents of DeForest.
Of the respondents from the October survey, 94% were homeowners and 55% had school-aged children in their home — in DeForest overall, only 40% of homes contained school-aged children. Only 4% of respondents were aged 19-29 — with others being 30-39 (30%), 40-49 (24%), 50-64 (26%), and 65 and older (16%).
Also, 31% of respondents have lived in the village for 20 years or more, while 17% have been in the village for three to five years, 21% from 11-20 years, 16% from 6-10 years, and 13% have lived in the village for less than three years.
“I think this was a good representative sample of the community providing their thoughts on the future,” Roffers said.
The first question of the survey was why the residents chose to live in the village. Some of the top responses were because of the small community atmosphere, its proximity to Madison, the schools, and because it’s safe.
In response to how the overall experience of living in village has changed over the last five years, 39% said it improved, 35% said it stayed the same and 19% said it declined. Within the 39%, the top answers for an improved experience were the added school and facilities, the increased and expanded recreational opportunities and amenities, and increased property values. Of the 19% who answered that it had declined, some of the reasons were the high property taxes, the high housing costs, too much growth too quickly, and not enough local shopping opportunities.
In another question, 38% of responses wanted the village to slow down residential growth, while 27% said to encourage further growth. In the three years preceding 2012, the village issued permits on 57 housing units. From 2016-2019, the village issued 580 permits.
Residents were asked about what type of housing should the village promote. The top responses were single-family housing that is less than $300,000, senior housing with lower-than-average costs and single-family housing that costs between $300,000-$350,000.
Also, 62% of residents would support construction of affordable senior housing in or around their homes, while 25% would support it, but not near their homes. The numbers were even lower when asked about affordable housing for those with less-than-average incomes as 42% would not support those developments — 31% would support it, including their neighborhood. Of the 42%, increased crime was a reason for not supporting it.
Duplexes and condos were lower on the list on the type of housing that residents would like the village to promote. Village President Judd Blau was in favor of maintaining the 60-40 ratio of single-family homes versus multi-family, with 60% of homes being owned by a single-family unit.
“Those that own are typically more invested in their community,” Blau said.
As far as growth in the village, 65% agreed or strongly agreed with the village encouraging more industrial businesses — the numbers rose when asking about office and research businesses (79%), the further revitalization of downtown (85%), and retail and commercial businesses (90%).
“The bottom line is that folks are interested in more commercial business developments, office/research development and downtown revitalization,” Roffers said. “We still have support for industrial growth.”
A question was asked to residents about what they saw as the highest priorities the village should consider for future development proposals. Reserving lands for parks and recreation and natural preservation areas were some of the top responses. Managing village impact and traffic impacts within the village were among the top answers, too, as was how future developments would impact the surrounding areas and creating jobs within the village.
“Managing traffic impacts was a greater concern in 2020 versus 2012,” Roffers noted. “Increasing property values was a lesser concern in 2020.”
There were some open-ended questions to complete the survey. Residents were asked what their future vision for the village was. Overall, 103 responses were geared toward increasing commercial options, especially restaurants and grocery stores, and larger scale retailers.
Lastly, residents were asked what specific amenity they would like to see within the village, excluding a pool, as that is currently in the village’s plans.
Of the 460 who answered the question, the top answers were to increase the amount of trails within the village, and to connect the already existing trails.
“This will help us guide our principles on how we are moving forward,” Blau said of the survey results.
