In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Windsor Municipal Building will be closed to the public until further notice.
“I want to reiterate that we’re still open for business,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth, at the Windsor Village Board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19. “Hopefully, we’ll be reopening soon, but the outlook is not great.”
Staff will remain working during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm, and can be reached at 608-888-0066 or customerservice@windsorwi.gov.
Refer to the COVID-19 web page for more information and updates.
Building and Zoning Permits
Applicants (i.e. developer, builder/contractor or resident) will be required to email permit applications and mail permit fees to the Village. In return, permit placards will be emailed to the applicant following approval of the permit application by Staff and receipt of permit fees.
Dog Licenses
2021 dog licenses will be able to be completed online starting December 1. If you are renewing the dog license, renewal notices will be mailed soon with instructions for completing online.
Tax Bills
The Village will mail out tax bills as as we receive them but no later than Monday, December 21, 2020. Tax payments can be made via the mail or drop box. If you would like a receipt, please include a self addressed stamp envelope. There will be detailed information included with the tax bills regarding payment.
