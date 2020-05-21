The Windsor Village Board decided Thursday night to put off a vote on its proposed burn ban ordinance for two more weeks.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth wants the matter on the next village board meeting agenda.
There are three areas that need to be researched further, he said. One has to do with burn ban exceptions in areas zoned agricultural within Windsor boundaries. Another was related to whether fire rings were allowed, as the ordinance allows only commercial grade fire pits or ones approved by DeForest Windsor Area Fire & EMS Chief Steve LaFeber.
Another issue was the age of those allowed to monitor fire pits. Under the proposed ordinance, monitors have to be at least 16 years of age. Some board members wondered if that was too young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.