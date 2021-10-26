The DeForest Village Board has heard more input from residents on the issue of redistricting, but, unexpectedly, had the opportunity to bring questions directly to one of their three representatives.
At the DeForest Village Board's regular meeting on Oct. 19, for the second meeting in a row, residents spoke up against gerrymandering--the process of drawing district lines for political advantage by "packing and cracking" populations of certain voters. Residents re-emphasized the value of instituting a nonpartisan redistricting process.
"I don’t believe that politicians on either side should be drawing their own maps, and I thought as a community we could send a message," said Stephen Ratzlaff, Jr., a former independent candidate for State Assembly, "because I find the fact that our village of 8,000 is split into three districts--six if you count the Senate--I think it’s silly.”
Ratzlaff compared the continuation of the current system, in which legislators in the controlling party in the legislature solely determine district lines, to having the villain of the 1987 film Gordon Gekko managing a person's 401K.
Michael DeRubis similarly pointed out an article in Politico titled "Illinois Democrats Agonize Over How Much to Gerrymander," showing that the problem is a bipartisan one.
“Those in power draw their own maps and we do not have a voice in our community," said DeRubis, pointing to current nonpartisan Dane County redistricting policy and attempts to reverse the gerrymandering trend at the federal level. "We need to address this in a fair way, not for partisan advantage, but to level the playing field."
Unlike previous meetings, DeForest Village Board Trustees were able to personally address a representative, with recently elected representative of the 37th District William Penterman (R-Columbus) present in the meeting.
Penterman spoke to the board, explaining that he has been in office about three months and was touring local municipalities, coming to DeForest at the invitation of Ratzlaff.
“I appreciate, first and foremost, that you are willing to have meetings in person as well," said Penterman, comparing it to his hometown. "Unfortunately in Columbus it is completely virtual, so I don’t have the chance to appear before them.”
The City of Columbus, as outlined in their meeting agendas, is holding meetings virtually due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, though meetings still include public appearances. Those wishing to appear need to contact the city clerk to share information to appear via Zoom or to call in. Columbus city staff have confirmed that they have been in contact with Penterman's office regarding his intention to appear at a meeting.
DeForest Village Board Trustee Abigail Lowery expressed her appreciation, being impressed to see a state legislator in one of their meetings.
"My big question is that we have on our agenda later to discuss and possibly approve a resolution approving a non-partisan redistricting process," said Lowery, "would you help to advocate for us as a community if we do pass this and as well as, more immediately, with the upcoming redistricting, keeping DeForest in its entirety in one assembly district and one senate district?"
“The first one, as I talked about many times during the campaign: it is the role of the legislature to draw the maps, it is the role of the governor to approve or disapprove of them," said Penterman, "so that is how our Constitution is written at the state level, as I understand it. And then definitely, it is my goal to keep communities of interest together. So definitely, I would be willing to do all that I can do. I’m one of 99, so it’s not my way or the highway, I am just one individual.”
Although there are 99 representatives in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Republicans currently have control by a majority of 61 seats to 38 seats.
Among many observers and legislators, there is a common presumption that regardless of the results of the legislature's mapping or those of Governor Tony Evers' People's Maps Commission, the final decision will be made in court. At the end of April a Dane County Circuit Judge blocked Republicans from moving forward with a nearly $1 million contract to hire outside attorneys to defend the redistricting process in court. With no lawsuit filed, the judged ruled, the contracts invalid.
Trustee William Landgraff asked Penterman what he estimated the odds to be that, regardless, redistricting will be decided in court.
"Personally I’m very optimistic that we will see maps that--over the past few months we’ve had an online resource in which the legislature has been accepting maps to be drawn by members of the public," said Penterman. "Anyone who is interested in drawing maps for their own county, municipality, or the whole state--it’s definitely no easy feat. So we’ll review the maps and personally I’m very confident that we’ll put together a good map that the governor will sign."
On Oct. 21 Evers responded to a draft map proposed by Republicans saying, “It's unconscionable and insulting to the people of this state, frankly, that Republicans think they can pass another set of gerrymandered maps modeled after the same gerrymandered ones we’ve had for a decade. Wisconsinites won't stand for it, and I won’t either—it's just as simple as that.”
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which provides analysis of partisan fairness, competitiveness, and geographic features, has given the Wisconsin State Senate Draft SB621 map an F overall.
The group gave the People's Maps Commission Assembly Map 1 an overall grade of a C and the commission's alternative Map 2 an A.
A public legislative hearing on SB621 is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28.