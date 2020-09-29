The DeForest Windsor Fire Department will be conducting training exercises at 6789 Windsor Street on Saturday, Oct. 17. The make-up date will be Sunday, October 18.

Exercises will include extinguishing multiple fires inside the building and eventually demolishing the building by fire. This type of training is invaluable to members of the fire department as it provides the most realistic experience under controlled conditions. All exercises will be conducted safely according to National Fire Protection Association Standard 1403: Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions. The department is experienced with this type of activity and will reschedule the event if conditions will adversely affect nearby residents.

Some traffic congestion may be expected. Residents are invited to watch from behind safety barriers that will be in place.

* Dates subject to change

Load comments