Representative Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) was re-elected Assistant Democratic Leader for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session.
The Assembly Democratic Caucus held virtual leadership elections selecting Hesselbein. The caucus also elected Representative Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) for Leader, Representative Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) for Caucus Chair, Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) for Caucus Vice-Chair, Representative Beth Meyers (D-Bayfield) for Caucus Secretary, and Representative Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee) for Caucus Sergeant-At-Arms.
“I am honored to have gained the confidence of my fellow Democrats to serve as Assistant Democratic Leader. We begin this session with a caucus that is more diverse and a majority of women, with a renewed interest in fighting for our shared values of opportunity, fairness, and community.
“Right now, we face the incredible challenge of legislating in the middle of a pandemic. Combined as a caucus, our talents produce collaborative ideas and plans that benefit all the people within our state, not merely those who share our political affiliation. We will meet this moment recognizing the opportunities we have in front of us and the trials we must overcome together as a caucus to continue to deliver results to the people of Wisconsin.”
