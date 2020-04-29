In a county board meeting held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the 2020-2022 term of Dane County Board Supervisors were sworn in.
Supervisor Analiese Eicher (District 3 – Sun Prairie) was elected County Board Chair, and has now named appointments to the board’s seven standing committees and four other committees.
“Much of the work of the County Board is done by the standing committees, with the full Board acting on committee recommendations,” said Chair Eicher. “This is a talented group of new and returning board members, and I am confident the work of each committee will reflect their priorities and dedication to the residents of Dane County in these challenging times.”
These committees will soon be holding their first meetings, which will be done remotely. Agendas and minutes for these meetings can be found at https://dane.legistar.com. Election of officers will take place at each of the committee’s first meetings.
“At this point, we need to continue to meet remotely to keep the public, staff, and County Board members safe during this public health crisis,” said Chair Eicher.
The appointments of county board supervisors to each committee is detailed below.
ENVIRONMENT, AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Ritt, Chawla, Gray, Hatcher, Levin, McGinnity
HEALTH AND HUMAN NEEDS
Doyle, Adkins, Bare, Downing, Haasl, Kilmer, Wegleitner
PERSONNEL AND FINANCE
Miles, Audet, Chenoweth, Eicher, Erickson, Schauer, Stubbs
PUBLIC PROTECTION AND JUDICIARY
McCarville, Andrae, Bayrd, Joers, Krause, Peterson, Schwellenbach
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Ratcliff, DeGarmo, Ripp, Rusk, Veldran
ZONING AND LAND REGULATION
Bollig, Doolan, Kiefer, Peters, Smith
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Eicher, Bayrd, Chawla, DeGarmo, Erickson, Haasl, Pete
Continuing County Board Committees
Land Conservation Committee:
Ritt, Chawla, Downing, Gray, Hatcher, Levin, McGinnity
(plus a citizen member to be designated by the Farm Service Agency county chair)
UW Extension Committee:
Stubbs, Downing, Joers, McGinnity, Ratcliff, Ripp
City County Liaison Committee:
Schauer, Doolan, Kilmer
Kassel – Dane County Task Force:
Erickson, Downing, McCarville, Ratcliff, Veldran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.