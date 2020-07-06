There is a new organization in DeForest devoted to feeding the hungry in the community.
It’s called Mission Nutrition, and they recently held a pop-up food pantry at the Public Service Garage at 201 Commerce Street that served 79 families. It was the group’s first-ever event.
“The goal of Mission Nutrition is to serve families needing a little extra help,” said Joann Breggeman, one of the group’s organizers. “Our hope is to be a consistent resource for the community.”
Breggeman said the group currently has seven volunteers, and that’s enough for now.
“As Covid concerns limit social interaction, we have been advised to limit on site volunteers at this time,” said Breggeman. “When restrictions lift, and it is safe to do so, we anticipate our volunteer base to grow immensely.”
Although based in DeForest, the organization does not have an office.
“Our volunteers are all active in the community serving organizations dedicated to the low-income community, young families, and our elder community,” said Breggeman. “We use social media (Facebook) to instantly communicate information to our volunteers and community members.”
Mission Nutrition partners with the hunger-relief charity Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, which works with local groups like Mission Nutrition to feed the needy. Mission Nutrition is also working with the Village of DeForest. Teaming up with both is proving to be beneficial.
“By partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, we are able to get food out into the community where it is needed,” said Breggeman. “The Village of Deforest is helping with location and schedule. The support showed those first few weeks is amazing.”
Breggeman said all food and monetary donations Mission Nutrition receives will be directed to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin. Due to COVID-19, the organization will post prior to events when extra on-site volunteers are needed.
Dates have been set for future Mission Nutrition pop-up food pantry events. After holding one Wednesday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in DeForest, there will be another one at the same location on July 22, from 5-7 p.m.
Two more are scheduled to take place at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center on July 17 and 31, with both events taking place between 10-11 a.m.
