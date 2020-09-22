Another concept plan for a proposed neighborhood in DeForest was presented to the village board during its Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 15. Little Creek Construction talked to the board about a project along River Road, just to the west of the Sunnybrook and Wood’s Glen neighborhoods.
Village Planning Consultant Mark Roffers said that the plan for the 49.2-acre site could “test the policies of village ordinances.” The plan, which was discussed at the Aug. 25 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, has 68 single-family homes being built, along with 28 attached condo units.
Also included would be a 1.7 acre mini park and a 6-7 acre stormwater pond/park/paddling launch area. The development would also have two access points to River Road.
The part that would test village policy is the 175 apartment units.
Roffers wondered if a waiver from the normal policy was possible as not to adhere to the 75% of single-family homes needed in a development. He noted that the village may allow less than the 75%, per policy, if one or more of the following criteria is met:
— A significant percentage of the proposed duplex and/or multi-family units will be restricted for owner occupancy and/or senior citizens;
— A clear link is established between a lower percentage and the Village’s vision, goals and objectives in this Comprehensive Plan, including, but not limited to those related to economic development, recreation, and natural area preservation;
— There is a guarantee of exceptional amenities that significantly exceed minimum ordinance requirements;
— The parcel is only a portion of a larger “Planned Neighborhood” or “Planned Mixed Use” area, and is best positioned for more duplex and/or multi-family housing.
Roffers feels that the final option fulfills the requirement, based on this development.
Village President Judd Blau stated that “this seems to be inverse of what we want — the 65% multi-family, and 35% single-family.”
Roffers said it’s possible for the other portions of the larger planned neighborhood to be just single-family units, which would push the percentage higher.
“It’s not a technical issue. It’s a policy issue, and that’s what gives me concern,” Roffers said.
CEO of Little Creek Management Adam Frey presented to the board that a minimum of 30% of the condos would be for residents aged 55 and older, and that the condos would not be sold to absentee owners. Frey said that there is a demand for multi-family units and for 55-and-older housing.
Frey said he liked the area for the project because there weren’t going to be many neighboring areas, with a church and the Interstate nearby.
Attempts could be made to add certain amenities to the area as well.
Mike Filkouski, founder of Little Creek Construction, addressed the need for a high amount of apartment units. He said that you need a high number of tenants to get those certain amenities, and that without those amenities, you’re not going to get tenants who want to live there.
Frey added that the acreage will be self-funded and TIF money will not be asked for.
“We’ve heard (from residents) that don’t want big buildings in their neighborhood, but putting (this development) on the far edge is fine with me,” Village Trustee Jane Cahill-Wolfgram said. “There’s a lot of demand for quality rentals.”
Blau added, “DeForest is a place where people move because they want to own land. A lot of units takes away from the landscape.”
The idea is just a concept plan and no action was needed by the board.
Village Board meeting
The Board unanimously approved the resolution that authorizes the village to purchase the easement rights for the interconnection of the village’s Water Utility Systems.
Village staff have been working with landowners to the west of the Interstate from Highway 19 to Windsor Road to connect the north and south water systems. The decision was preceded by a DNR direction to repair or abandon well No. 5.
Since the decision affects DeForest landowners, the village put forth agreements to those affected. All four were in agreement with the village. Each property owner was offered $5,000 per acre for permanent access easements, with the total cost of the easements being $24,450.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.