Editor's Note: The following is the full transcript of a telephone interview with candidate William Penterman, held on June 18. Penterman is the Republican nominee for the July 13 special election for Wisconsin's 37th District Assembly seat.
How has the campaign been going?
It’s been going. It has been a lot of work, I’ve been hitting the doors pretty hard, talking to voters just about every single day, and that’s what really made the difference with the primary. I was very much outspent. Of the eight candidates running, I was fourth in total amount spent. So I was very much outspent, but I was not outworked.
I just went out every day and talking about, ‘Hey, what’s important to you?’ ‘What do you want to see in your representative?’ Getting out in the district has gone very well. We’ve been in every municipality in the district and it was a lot of work, but it was very rewarding as well. It was enjoyable talking to constituents and there are people who are very passionate and very fired up about a lot of different issues, and I would be very honored to represent them down in Madison.
You certainly have first-hand experience working in the Capitol, but lesser so with local government. How do you explain your ability to represent regarding the issues of local governments for the state?
It’s all about good and open communication. Communication is key and keeping an honest open dialog between my office and local leaders, because they are the experts in their community. I live in Columbus and I know Columbus very well, but I can’t be the expert everywhere. That’s where I turn to local elected officials and community leaders and constantly checking in to say, ‘What’s important to you guys?’ ‘What needs to be fixed?’ ‘What are our options?’ ‘What can we do to make our communities better?’
Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about--to strengthen our communities and provide service to people and just have good governance. That’s what it’s all about and that has been my goal since day one. I’ve been able to get that done a bit as a staffer at the Capitol with another district. I love this district, I love my community, and I want what’s best for the 37th Assembly District.
A significant issue in the DeForest-Windsor area is that of increasing property taxes, as a matter of the tax rate or a reflection of increasing property values, and subsequent issues of the affordability of living within the villages. Is there anything that could be done from the state side to help address that?
Yes, absolutely. Overall, I want to keep taxes low, because I think that people do far better with their own money than the state or federal government ever can. When property taxes go up, it affects property owners, but it also affects renters as well. They live in a building and whoever owns the building pays property taxes, and often that cost is carried over to renters, so it doesn’t matter if you own property or not, increases in property taxes, overall, hurts residents, especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were a lot of people affected in a lot of different ways--financially and health-wise. Financially, part of the bounce back is getting the economy going again and getting people back on their feet in a good financial way, and one of the best ways to do that is to get people back to work.
A lot of these good paying jobs offering benefits and wages that we’re starting to see, and it’s across the board. One of the number one issues that I’ve spoken to business leaders about is that they can’t find enough employees. It’s imperative that to get our economy going again and to get our communities strong, we’ve got to get people back to work and filling these good paying jobs. There are opportunities out there and we’ve got to make it happen.
Municipalities don’t have a lot of options for raising revenue--Windsor passed a resolution asking legislators to revisit revenue sharing and increasing state tax revenue sharing across municipalities. Is that an option you would be open to?
Potentially, it is an option to explore. Obviously municipalities provide services to their communities and it’s always important to have good fiscal responsibility in budgeting too. Oftentimes if we wanted to everything and anything under the sun, great, but obviously finances and our resources are limited, and being good stewards of resources and not putting the strain on the residents and local communities in upstate Wisconsin.
Once all options are on the table, we will choose which one is best for municipalities and whichever makes the most good financial sense.
Looking back a few years, Wisconsin was a hotspot of the opioid epidemic, particularly, in Columbia County, in Portage, Lodi, and Columbus. A frequent comment from law enforcement was, ‘we can’t arrest our way out of this.’ Is there anything that you could recommend that could be done at the state level?
I don’t have all the answers and I’m not going to pretend that I do. But yes, this is an issue that, as you quoted law enforcement, ‘we can’t arrest our way out.’ There are a lot of deeper issues here that it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of effort to find remedies to the issue here. There is no silver bullet, and yes, we need to revisit the issue.
Something that came through that period was a lot of grassroots action and innovation at local levels, but it was funded through grants of one to five years, so such groups were able to help provide treatment options, but they were often in a constant state of hustling for the next grant. Is there a way to provide longer-term support for such programs?
Through the grants we’ve been able to find out a lot of things that do and don’t work, through trial and error, the great American experiment and we’re always learning. I think you hit the nail on the head when you said ‘sustainability,’ because we can’t always keep putting a band aid on the same issues--issues evolve, issues spread, we do need to look for something that will be effective instead of just putting out a fire here and putting out a fire there.
That’s good, but it is important to keep long term sustainability in mind, and so it should be addressed.
Regarding education funding in the state budget, would you support increasing state education funding in order to reach the minimum threshold for federal COVID relief support for local schools?
I have a little bit more of a personal connection to this one. So, my wife is a public school teacher so we talk frequently about her experience as a teacher in her district and the specific challenges that they face on a daily basis. Overall, I want what is best for our children. I want all children to receive a good, quality education, however, just spending more money on its own doesn’t solve the problem.
There are certain areas in education where we should be focusing our spending, specifically those that produce results, and they produce results in a way that gets more kids learning, more kids engaged, and increases their graduation rate. The most important part of education is having good, quality teachers who can teach well, and that’s the very core of what makes a child’s education strong.
I want to support our students with the resources that they need, and spend money on things that work. That involves getting in the political trenches with certain groups that seem to only look out for what is best for themselves. I want what is best for children’s education.
Regarding the idea of "school choice," many families in the DeForest-Windsor area looking for an alternative to public schools, would have to look at something in Sun Prairie or Waunakee, and past that in Madison. Breaking that down further, when looking at private schools, a factor is whether or not you are a church member, as that often affects the cost of tuition. Does “school choice” functionally apply equally among students of all faiths or possibly no faiths?
On the broader view, yes, I am in favor of school choice. It allows parents, especially low-income parents to have their child, or children, receive the best possible education that they see fit. It puts parents in the driver’s seat and it doesn’t just dictate that ‘this is your school district and this is where you are going--end of story.’
Overall, healthy competition is good, I think it is good for our public schools as well. It reminds us that we need to innovate and look for solutions to provide the best possible education to compete in a healthy manner. I think healthy competition is what makes our economy strong and I think that’s also what drives innovation to provide our children with the best possible education as well.
If state funding is directed toward paying for tuition outside your own public school district, is there an imperative for those competing schools to offer tuition rates that are the same for any applying student?
If I’m not mistaken, the state will cover tuition up to a certain cost. You can’t just have a private school where tuition is $20,000--it will only cover so much and then the state sets the cap, which the school receives and then they’ve got to work with that.
I’m the treasurer at my local congregation in Columbus, and we’re exploring options for school tuitions as well. So it’s something that keeps us on our toes. We want to reach more students and potentially give them the option.
At the end of the day, it’s about options for parents so they can make decisions that are in the best interest of their children. And maybe school choice and private school isn’t what is best for the child, and that’s okay. Options are good and that’s why I’m very, very in favor of school choice.
If proposed, would you support a non-partisan redistricting process?
This is something that is very...I could go on about this for a while. I do have some experience at the Capitol and the Committee Clerk of the Assembly Campaign Elections Committee. So, I’ve done a lot of research into some states that have done non-partisan redistricting in some form--and there are numerous forms and numerous ways in which one can pursue non-partisan redistricting.
Our state constitution says that the legislature draws and votes on the maps. That is law and so we would have to change the law, so that would have to happen first. The way I view it is that the most important thing with districts is that they have a roughly equal number of people living within the district--and that’s the whole reason why we redraw maps, because otherwise if the population didn’t move, shrink, expand, or whatever, we wouldn’t have to redraw maps.
We don’t redraw state boundaries--those are set--but within the state of Wisconsin there are 99 assembly districts, 33 senate districts so it is important to keep each district at roughly the same number of people. That is the very core of redistricting. It’s also important to keep communities of interest together, so that you’re not splitting up communities in a number of different ways so the general compactness of a district is there as well.
With redistricting, I very much support the principles--the National Conference of State Legislatures has a number of these on their website--and I very much subscribe to the traditional redistricting criteria, and there have also been a number of court cases about this and there is precedent in place that needs to be followed, so you can’t just draw a long skinny line through the state of Wisconsin and call that a district. There are criteria that need to be followed and I very much will make sure that those are followed.
What would you say to clerks and other county and municipal election staff who have testified that the way our elections have changed, that it imposes additional cost on counties and municipalities as they have more and different ballots that they need to create, and that it takes more time and effort from staff, because within a county they have that many more districts and is just that much more complicated because they have that many more dividing lines around and between municipalities?
Yeah, and this is why I am very much in favor of keeping communities of interest together and that’s really a big thing for me. I didn’t draw the current maps, so I couldn’t tell you exactly what did or didn’t go into that. I wasn’t there in 2011, I was just starting my freshman year of high school--I was 14 then. It is very important to keep those communities of interest together … (lost train of thought) … natural geographic features and county lines, these are also things that need to be taken into consideration.
One thing that I personally would like to see, that the counties and municipalities could really take some leadership on, is if they developed a redistricting plan on their own to fit the mold that they want to see. If I’m not mistaken, the counties draw their own maps as well, and one can make the argument that sometimes they are drawn in a way that keeps communities of interest not together and there are some other questionable things--I get that and at the end of the day, with maps, I think it is so important to keep the communities of interest together because, you can look at a lot of different maps and if you really break them down in a lot of different ways, you can question a lot of things, even in the states with nonpartisan redistricting.
You can look at certain municipalities and go, ‘Why is this one in this district and not here?’ and say 'It’s not fair and it shouldn’t be like that,' and it’s a very circular argument and it can go on and on all day. So at the end of the day, as long as the districts have roughly the same number of people, and are compact and keep communities of interest together, that’s what I’m looking for.
Another one of those issues that often comes up at the moment but can quickly drop from priorities: how long is a reasonable amount of time for a person to wait in line to vote before it is an issue that the state is responsible for?
I’m not going to throw an arbitrary number out there because I’m just the average person who votes and I don’t like waiting in line very long, and I don’t think that anyone does.
This is why it’s good to keep efficiency as much as possible, and overall I think our clerks do a really good job. I really give them a lot of credit. There are a lot of volunteer poll workers and observers who take time out of their busy schedules to help make our election process work and I’m very thankful to them for that.
Elections don’t run themselves and a lot of the time it is a very thankless job. Overall I want our municipalities to be able to make decisions that, ‘we have one polling place open and there are constantly lines and delays, okay, maybe we’re going to have to open another voting location somewhere else.’ As cities and municipalities expand sometimes that’s what is necessary--letting them make decisions, that’s great. Do what they need to do to help run safe, efficient, elections.
Is it an obligation of state officials--of legislators--to maximize voter turnout insofar as is possible?
As far as a function of the government, no.
However, it is the goal and the responsibility of the candidates and that’s why with this particular election I’m going door-to-door, I’m going out every day, I’m talking to voters and I’m encouraging them to go vote. Because as Americans we have many freedoms, and that includes voting, and voting I would say is a freedome, but it is also a responsibility. It’s a choice that I very much encourage all of our citizens to take up every single election.
I personally believe that every election is crucial--from presidential elections to the nonpartisan elections in the spring and to the special elections that we’re having now. I believe that everyone should cast their vote and have their voice heard. It is one of the most direct ways that our citizens can be engaged in our democratic process and it’s a really good thing and it’s healthy for our democracy.
But in terms of the state setting arbitrary goals or spending taxpayer dollars to drive the vote out to get people to vote, I don’t believe in that. I think it’s a conflict of interest, especially when it comes to incumbents. I think it opens a can of worms where it looks like it could give them an advantage, and my mottos is that I don’t do shady stuff and I don’t want the appearance of any shady thing, especially from the government.
I believe in open, transparent governance, that’s the way that it needs to be, and that’s what I’m pushing for. So no, I don’t think the state government should be coordinating specific turnouts or goals and stuff like that.
Over the past year people got way more into the weeds with government process than they ever planned, and one of the examples of this is how the last election rolled out. And it brought up a question of whether or not legislators will send delegates who correspond with the popular or electoral college to cast those votes in Washington when it comes to the day-of when it officially happens. Do legislators have an obligation to send delegates that correspond with the majority vote?
I believe that that is the way that it is currently written in our state constitution. The legislature overall has that authority and it is the rule that the legislature makes sure that the elections...to make sure that everything went on well and that the democratic process continues on. Constitutionally written, that is the case. So yes, I very much support the state constitution.
So then what authority would override that?
I believe that the authority rests with the state legislature. I believe the state legislature has that authority, but I’m not a constitutional scholar, I’m not an attorney, I’m an average citizen using my plain language analysis of what our constitution reads and my background and understanding on it.
So individual legislators give the determination of the legitimacy of that election?
Yes, I believe so.