A plan is now in place for removing structures on several properties purchased by the Village of Windsor.
The Windsor Village Board unanimously approved the approach at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20.
“Word is getting out that these properties are vacant and some vandalism is occurring,” said Jamie Rybarczyk, the village’s deputy administrator and director of economic development.
To start with, the village intends on allowing the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS to burn a residence on Second Street for training purposes, at the request of the property owners. They are planning to build a new home on the property.
Additionally, authorization was given by the village board to demolish a duplex located at the intersection of Second Street and Depot Street. Both units are currently vacant. One recently had an inspection that found asbestos and lead paint. Unusual demolition procedures must be used due to some of the structure’s flashing and adhesive material.
Originally composed of cement block, with an asbestos adhesive and a wooden frame around the building to hold the siding on, the structure will be demolished and landfilled as asbestos containing material. The price tag for asbestos abatement is $2,480, unless the block is used for fill. Then the abatement cost would be $8,950. The project will go out for bids.
The duplex in question sits at 6758 Depot St. The village currently uses the space for cold storage.
As for the seven other properties listed in a memo from Administrator Tina Butteris that was sent to the village board, village staff has been directed by the board to work with the fire department on a plan to burn them down, provided it can be done safely.
One of the properties is located on Windsor Street, with five others on Windsor Road and a duplex on Sunset Meadow. Seven are currently vacant, with another due to be emptied out by Aug. 31. Asbestos has been removed from two of them, and one contained no asbestos. Inspections have been requested for two others, while completed samples from inspections for two others are at the laboratory. An abatement has been requested for one of the vacant properties.
Chief Steve LaFeber addressed the idea of having controlled burns for training purposes at those sites.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski advocated undertaking the first burn at the Second Street property to see how it goes before burning down the others. He was also worried about a couple of other factors, including the possibility of wind blowing smoke into a daycare. Saving trees was another of Stravinski’s concerns.
“We do a good job of saving trees, and they’re pretty resilient,” said LaFeber. As for the daycare, LaFeber said burns would not take place on days the daycare is open, adding they would occur on Saturdays or Sundays.
LaFeber also explained that in such burns, when the structures go, most of the smoke and energy goes upward.
“When they start cooking, they go vertical, because it’s going to be very hot,” said LaFeber.
LaFeber’s response satisfied Stravinski.
“My opinion is, light ‘em up,” said Stravinski.
The village purchased the properties through the Windsor Road Revitalization and Redevelopment plan. It was considering whether to remove the principal and accessory structures by demolition or fire training.
Rybarczyk estimated the village would save $30,000 per lot by going with the fire department’s controlled burns, as opposed to demolition.
“All debris would have to go in dumpsters and be hauled out,” said Public Works Director Davis Clark, adding that the cost would be a significant amount for removal.
The cost for the fire department to do controlled burns of the properties would be nothing.
“We work at the pleasure of the village,” said LaFeber.
Trustee Monica Smith said it was a great opportunity for the fire department to conduct training.
New Trustee Kristine Schmidt said that six to eight weeks ago, she watched the department handle a fire on Depot Street.
“The department handled it so well,” said Schmidt. “That wasn’t training. That was real life.”
Village President Bob Wipperfurth wants the village to work with neighbors in coming up with plans for controlled burns or demolition.
Village officials hope to have all the properties taken care of no later than this fall.
Over the weekend of Aug. 15-16, one of the properties on the corner of Windsor Road and Park Street had been broken into. Another, located on the south side of Windsor Road, had been broken into several times, according to Clark.
“Our fear is, we’ll have to go in and we’ll find something we should not have to find,” said Clark.
