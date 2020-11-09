During its Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 4, the DeForest Village Board gave Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper approval to move forward in changing a village ordinance.
The ordinance is in regards to land developers posting signs that give notice to the surrounding neighbors of a potential development, as well as notice of any public hearings on the matter. Currently the village has no requirements to provide such notice to the surrounding neighbors when a concept plan of any kind is proposed.
Cooper noted in a memo to the board that the village does encourage developers to have a neighborhood meeting when a development is being proposed — it is intended to be a first step in the transparency to all neighbors. It’s also beneficial to be used to gather feedback before the potential development’s concept plan goes before the Village Board.
For public hearings, the village follows current state statutes in that notices are published in the local newspaper, on the village’s website and at Village Hall. The village also mails a notice to anyone living within 100 feet of the potential development.
Cooper reached out to surrounding communities to see how they handle the situations.
Dane County Planning & Zoning, Lodi, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Waunakee do not require posting signs at the development site. Verona’s Public Works Department posts its public hearing signs. Middleton posts public hearing signs for Zoning Text Amendments and Conditional Use Permits, and while McFarland has no policy, the municipality does post signs on a property that it feels will draw a lot of public interest.
In an effort to maintain it’s transparency with residents, Cooper gave three options for board members to discuss, and eventually give Cooper direction.
The first option was to make no changes to its ordinance or procedures. The second was to add the requirement for developers/landowners to provide and post a public notice sign on lands at the cost of the developer. The final option was to require a sign for public notices, but at the cost of the village.
All trustees favored the second option, placing the responsibility and cost on the potential developer.
Trustee Jason Kramar said he was in favor of a sign for anything that requires a public hearing because it makes the public aware that something is going on at the site. Trustee Abigail Lowery said either the developer or village should put up the sign, but all costs should go to the developer. Trustee Jane Cahill-Wolfgram noted that the village should stick to a consistent format, down to the font size and color of the sign.
Trustee Taysheedra Allen said that the second option “was the most equitable thing to do.” She added that no matter what the village does, residents may always claim that they didn’t see a sign. Others agreed with that statement.
Village President Judd Blau didn’t know how much difference a sign at the development site would make, but agreed that there should be consistency.
Cooper didn’t believe that a change would affect the village’s sign ordinance, but will work with Village Attorney Al Reuter to see if things comply.
Cooper also said that the item will came back before the trustees during a future Board meeting to take action on the ordinance changes.
