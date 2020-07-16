A rash of car thefts has taken place recently in the Village of Windsor.
During a monthly report to the Windsor Village Board on Thursday, July 16, Windsor Deputy Hayley Collins noted that several thefts from autos had occurred in late June and had extended into July.
A total of six were reported in June.
Collins said one of the thefts did involve a firearm. She also explained that many of the thefts involved unlocked vehicles in driveways. Collins also said that deputies have been going door-to-door to find out who the perpetrators are and to inform the public on what can be done to prevent such thefts.
One suggestion Collins had is to not leave vehicles sitting in driveways unlocked. She also advised not leaving valuables or garage door openers in vehicles.
A Facebook posting from the Village of Windsor Police Department on July 6 said: “We have been receiving more reports of vehicle break-ins in the Valiant Drive area. The last three nights, Windsor residents have fallen victim to these thefts. The pattern continues: Targeting unlocked vehicles. Deputies have been patrolling at night in hopes of catching the suspects, but we have not been successful, yet. In situations like this, we need citizens to be our extra eyes and ears. Please report any suspicious behavior or individuals. Look out for your neighbors and remind each other to lock up vehicles and houses. If you have video devices, please review them and contact us with any unusual behavior.”
Collins said there was minimal footage from the wireless home security system Ring of any possible suspects.
Up until last week, Collins said that the Village of DeForest hadn’t seen any theft from autos. Since then, a whole neighborhood has experienced car thefts, said Collins.
Collins said that generally the thefts in Windsor have occurred between midnight and 3 a.m.
Deputies have been working later in an attempt to catch the thieves and prevent thefts.
Collins also reported some vandalism at Windsor Community Park that has since been cleaned up. No vandalism has been reported there since.
