Seeing the video of George Floyd dying while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers was appalling to DeForest Police Chief James Olson.
“I was so angry. It’s so unacceptable on so many levels,” said Olson, noting that the fallout from the incident is impacting police departments around the country.
Lt. Bob Berg, also of the DeForest Police Department, said he was “shocked” and “angry” after watching the clip of the Floyd incident. He said the sentiment among police officers he’s talked to was that “this was not right.”
Berg said that protesters aren’t the only ones asking for reform. “So are police,” said Berg.
Olson, Berg and Dr. Taysheedra Allen, acting as a business owner and not in her capacity as a DeForest Village Board member, were interviewed June 4 about the George Floyd incident that has sparked continued protests throughout the country against police brutality and what the DeForest Police Department is doing to prevent such incidents from occurring in the village.
Dr. Allen is an African-American, and she said her initial reaction to the Floyd video was “anger.” There was also fear, as she worries about her kids, especially her son.
Olson would like to begin holding community forums on local policing. He brought up the idea on a Facebook Live Community Town Hall on Thursday, June. 11.
Allen has been working with Olson to find ways to connect community members with the police department. The forum has potential to do just that.
“It’s a great opportunity to know what’s going on and to offer different perspectives,” said Allen.
Preventative measures
At the Community Town Hall, Olson reported that in the last year, the DeForest Police Department has had 30 use-of-force incidents out of 9,000 calls.
“That’s less than 1 percent that it is used,” said Olson.
Rather than employ use of force, DeForest police do what they can to defuse tense situations.
“Officer override” is a tactic the DeForest Police Department employs for handling situations that could get out of hand. It’s something that didn’t take place in the George Floyd case. That was just one of the things that went wrong in the Minneapolis incident.
While admitting he doesn’t know what led up to the deadly encounter, Olson explained, “You only have to look at the knee on the neck and the length of time and the lack of officer override …” to know it was wrong.
Officer override is a tactic where a backup officer steps in for a primary officer who is losing control in a tense situation that is escalating. When the switch occurs, the primary officer steps away to cool off. It is intended to defuse such situations.
Lieutenant Bob Berg, of the DeForest Police Department, said officer override can take place anytime officers are dealing with a citizen.
“It could be a verbal exchange, and it’s just not going well,” said Lt. Berg.
Efforts at earlier intervention are just as crucial. The DeForest department wants to help officers who may be showing signs of fatigue or burn out, or something else going on in their lives that could affect their emotional well-being.
Olson said the department also fought to bring in body cameras and said the DeForest Village Board was supportive of the request. The DeForest department bought IAPro to track use of force instances and pursuits, along with providing data for use in looking into citizen complaints.
The department has also recently been actively using an app on a cell phone from Visual Labs. Considered a better management tool, it allows for clearer audio with a better microphone, according to Olson, and when a complaint comes in, management can get in and see, in the moment, what the officer sees.
Olson also said the video makes for a good training tool, as the department finalizes its system of oversight. While allowing for reviews of use-of-force instances, random samples of video from the cameras also will be used in annual reviews for officers. It helps with studying how techniques are employed.
The driving force is, according to Olson, “How can we make officers better?” Olson explained that things can be missed in high-stress encounters. Using the video, officers can get a better idea of how posturing or dynamics affected a certain incident.
Olson credited Berg and Lt. Chris Reidel with strategizing ways for the department to increase transparency. Together they created a professional standards report that was recently presented to the village board.
One technique that is not part of good policing, according to Olson, is putting a knee on the neck of a detainee. Olson said it is never acceptable to do that. Prior to coming to DeForest, Olson was a police lieutenant in Milwaukee, and before that, he was a detective for 13 years with the Milwaukee Police Department. Olson said that’s something he’s never been taught.
Going further, Olson said that nowhere in Wisconsin’s Defense And Arrest Tactics (DAAT) manual is it stated that placing a knee on somebody’s neck is acceptable.
During training in the DeForest department, officers go through all possible scenarios, even undergoing role-playing exercises. The focus is on de-escalating a situation, according to Berg and Olson. And Olson emphasized that once a subject is controlled, it’s done. Five in-service training sessions are held per year.
Olson said law enforcement are trained better than ever before. Use of force is one of the areas. Pursuit is another. There are misconceptions about both. For example, with regard to pursuing a vehicle, when it stops, Olson explained how it is unsafe for officers to all run up on a car in a high-risk traffic stop.
Fair and impartial policing is the focus for the DeForest department. Addressing implicit bias, the underlying attitudes and stereotypes that affect behavior in an unconscious manner, is something the department is working on.
Berg feels that knowing how much bias one has is a start.
“It’s why an officer may be standoffish, or it may be why an officer gets upset,” said Berg.
Soft things
Olson also said that when he started in law enforcement in the 1990s, the ability to communicate in face-to-face engagements was highly valued. Today, it’s not as prevalent, but Olson still believes that coming to an understanding with people the police come into contact with is an important part of police work.
To that end, Olson said the department reached out for training on how to deal with those who’ve experienced trauma. A social worker went to the department and trained all the staff in trauma-informed care.
“There’s a whole shift in mindset and how we move forward one step at a time,” said Olson.
So-called “soft things” are also gaining importance among police officers. While staying certified in the use of force is crucial to an officer’s job and the safety of the public, so is keeping mentally safe, according to Olson.
Inevitably, there will be complaints. Olson stressed that the need for accountability is crucial to establishing and maintaining trust with the community. He said that if complaints are made, they will not be turned away.
“If someone was wronged, we want to know about it,” said Olson.
The new technology the department is using helps in internal investigations.
While not every complaint will result in a suspension, Olson said, he hopes the community understands that his officers are there to protect people. That’s why the word “guardians” is on all the village’s police vehicles.
New day
In the last 15 months since Olson took office as chief, the DeForest Police Department has worked to increase transparency and accountability, according to Olson. He said he won’t tolerate racism in the department, and he’s hoping that what happened in Minneapolis doesn’t undo everything the department has been trying to accomplish.
Community relations is another area of emphasis for the department. Events like “Coffee with a Cop” can go a long way to establish a good rapport with citizens.
The DeForest Police Department uses the report on 21st Century Policing, crafted in the wake of the 2014 civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, stemming from the shooting of Michael Brown and signed as an executive order by then-President Barack Obama, as a guide for its conduct.
Having that report as a guide can be helpful to police in responding to tense situations and quickly resolving them.
“When a person is in crisis, they’re unpredictable,” said Berg. “No one knows how they’re going to react.”
Dr. Allen has lived in DeForest for the past 13 years. She was recently elected to the DeForest Village Board and is the founder and CEO of the Women’s Place and Resource Center, a nonprofit that aims to help women grow spiritually, personally and professionally.
Allen said the DeForest Police Department has always been supportive in assisting the center. Allen works in the DeForest and Stoughton school districts with girls of color.
There has been a history of different tensions and divisiveness between people of color and law enforcement, Allen said. Disparities in treatment have been hurtful and painful for people of color, she explained. Allen said people forget about the generational trauma they’ve experienced with interactions with law enforcement.
However, Allen has seen, and hopes for more, collaboration between the community and the police department to overcome their differences. She cited the DeForest department’s Citizen’s Academy and Kid’s Academy as events residents can take part in to learn more about policing. Meet-and-greets between the police and citizens can lead to a better understanding.
In the end, Olson said it’s a matter of figuring out that people have more similarities than differences. That can go a long way toward establishing better relations between the police and those they’ve been sworn to protect.
“At some point, we have to take a breath and learn about each other,” said Olson. “In the big picture, what makes us alike is we all want safety and security and respect.”
