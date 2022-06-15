The DeForest Area School Board approved salary structures for non-certified staff for the 2022-23 school year at its meeting Monday evening.
The first item was support staff pay schedules. The board approved a 4.7 percent increase in each cell of the support staff pay structure. The cells offer yearly wage increases for longevity in the position.
Nathan Jaeger, the district’s Director of Human Resources, said increases in the consumer price index prompted the larger than recent average boost. “It’s a bigger number, but we should be able to make the budgetary adjustment for it,” he said.
Jaeger said meetings with the support staff advisory group helped the district get to its proposal.
The board approved a $1.05 an hour increase for administrative support positions. This will represent a 3.2 percent to 4.6 percent increase in the pay rate for those positions.
The school district and DeForest Area Education Association remain in negotiations for the next contract with the union for the district’s certified teaching staff. The district hopes to wrap up the contract before the start of the next school year.
Approximately 25 staff members and supporters attended Monday’s meeting to publicly lobby for a contract which reflects the inflationary pressure on the cost of living in the community.
In other business, the board offered support to Superintendent Eric Runez as he leaves the district after six years in the top position. He plans to pursue a private sector position while remaining in the community.
“It has been a privilege and honor,” Runez said. “I have so much confidence in Rebecca Toetz and this team and I am excited to see where Rebecca is going to take the district. It’s not good-bye, it’s a see you later. I’m planning to stay in the community and remain supportive of the district”
Toetz is the current Director of Instruction who was hired earlier this year to fill the Superintendent position.