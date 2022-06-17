Windsor plans brush pickup mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 17, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Village of Windsor will be conducting a special brush collection due to the recent storms. We will be picking up June 20 - June 24. All brush must be curbside before 7 am on Monday, June 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys' volleyball starts up in DeForest School board approves salary increase Area youth will have a blast Norskies fall to Sauk Prairie in girls' soccer sectional semifinals College Sports Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!