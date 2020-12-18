Sanitary sewer rates will be going up in the Village of Windsor.
On Thursday, the village board unanimously approved rate increases for the next three years, with a $7.86 jump occurring in the first year, followed by hikes of $1.70 in years two and three of the plan.
They take effect Dec. 21. No debt will be incurred, but the measure does include a phasing in of $100,000 to $200,000 in depreciation/reserve funding. That money will go towards system improvements in the village.
“It will allow us to have funding on hand to make improvements to lines and mains without having to go out and borrow for that,” said Village Administrator Tina Butteris.
A 2021 sewer rate analysis was prepared for the village by Johnson & Block, with recommendations. Johnson & Block is the auditor for the village and the analysis presented three options for rate increases for the 2021 budget.
The first proposed an increase of 34%, with a depreciation/reserve factor of $150,000, and the second offered a 40% hike with depreciation/reserve funding of $200,000.
However, the village’s public works committee recently recommended a third option, which spread the depreciation/reserve funding build up over three years. It included a 28% rate increase the first year, with a 5% rise in the second year and a 4% jump in the third year. The village board also went with this plan of staggering increases.
This move is estimated to raise the average monthly sewer bill to $36.37 in year one. Year two would see the bill increase to $38.07, with it going to $39.77 in the third year.
Had the first option been picked, the average residential user – going through 5,000 gallons per month – would have seen monthly sewer rates increase from $28.51 to $38.22, a spike of $9.71. The second option would have generated an increase of $11.26, with the average monthly sewer bill rising to $39.77.
All of this is based on 2021 operating expenses of $1,199,145, excluding depreciation. Village officials are anticipating an increase from 2020 projected expenses of $235,450 – with $215,550 of that coming from an increase in annual charges from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.
The reason for the MMSD spike in annual charges has to do with a capital improvement plan MMSD is working on, according to Butteris. MMSD is looking to replace its older infrastructure. Windsor is planning on doing the same, Butteris said.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth wondered if the village’s sewer utility was subsidizing MMSD, with its large increases. Butteris said Windsor was trying to “flatten out” its increases so that it isn’t doing that.
Trustee Don Madelung said there was a significant difference between the three options.
“The only thing that matters is what’s more advantageous to the sewer system,” said Madelung.
The last sewer rate increase in Windsor came in 2017. Village President Bob Wipperfurth advised staff to come up with a list of frequently asked questions about what goes into establishing sewer rates, so residents could better understand them.
