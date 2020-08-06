A study is needed to determine why there was a spike in flow at a Village of Windsor monitoring basin located just north of Windsor Road and east of the Yahara River.
At its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, the village board unanimously approved an amount not to exceed $61,700 for a work order to have Baxter & Woodman Engineering review the drainage area, implementing a plan to use smoke tests and manhole inspections to create a summary report.
The resolution that was passed noted that the spike was likely due to an inflow event stemming from the severity of the leakage and associated with rainfall.
Village Administrator Tina Butteris said that the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) has requested that Windsor take care of the problem.
“The only thing that could be a negative is that somebody could end up with smoke in their basement,” said Trustee Bruce Stravinski, who also sits on the public works committee.
Stravinski stressed the importance of notifying the DeForest Windsor Fire Department of the work, so the department can sort out false alarms from real ones. Butteris talked about how letters affected residents will receive letters notifying them of the project, along with door tags.
Trustee Don Madelung wondered about how the smell of the smoke could trigger alarms, and talked about the importance of the fire department being able to explain to callers that any smoke they see or smell could be the result of this work.
“I bet we’ll see smoke coming out of unusual places,” said Madelung. Butteris responded by saying that could happen.
It is expected that the study will provide the village the necessary information on what is needed to stop the extra inflow, according to Butteris.
MMSD performs quarterly monitoring at seven manhole locations to calculate a quarterly bill for sewage flow and loadings in Windsor.
Butteris said that in the area where smoke testing could take place there are 107 manholes and 27,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipe. She also explained that the village has the sewer funds to pay for the review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.