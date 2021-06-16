Budgeting is always subject to changes, but DeForest Area School District administrators are making plans for next year not knowing whether state legislators will allow the district to receive nearly $2 million in federal funding.
Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathy Davis explained the situation to the Board of Education on Monday, in which plans need to be made for the next school year, while a massive piece of funding is in question, to be decided by a state budgeting process that could continue for months.
“We don’t want to wait to a point where we can’t do things for our students,” said Davis.
The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is in the midst of biennium budget debates, in which Republican legislative leaders responded to Gov. Tony Evers’s proposed school funding with a counter-offer of less than 10% of that figure. One reason for legislators’ refusal to raise school funding near to the Governor’s proposal is the expected windfall of over a billion dollars in federal funding.
The funding, however, is dependent upon each state providing “maintenance of effort,” to ensure that federal funding is used to support schools for costs related to COVID-19, and it does not simply replace operational funding that would otherwise be provided by the state.
Education funding as currently proposed by Republican state legislators does not meet that threshold of “maintenance,” which if carried through, would result in a loss of $1,946,626 in federal funding to DeForest schools.
In an interview the prior week with District Superintendent Eric Runez and Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz, Davis explained that conditioned federal funding is not new, though the scale, in this case, is.
“We have never seen this level of federal dollars before, that I’m aware of,” said Davis. “I would say that we always have a condition for our titles and our IDA funds that require districts to spend the same amount of funds on whatever that category is year-to-year. There is a risk that if the district doesn’t receive as much funds from the state, that could limit those grant dollars.”
The U.S. Department of Education has directly warned Wisconsin legislators that placing $350 million into the state’s “rainy day” fund would not help Wisconsin qualify for federal funding.
Earlier in Monday’s meeting Toetz provided the board with a review of efforts taken by teachers and administrators to adapt to health requirements over the past year, which has led to new techniques that are likely to be brought into the 2021-2022 school year.
“They do want to be back in the classroom,” said Toetz. “They want to use these tools in the classroom.”
A misconception of the process of returning to “normal” in-person classes, according to Runez, has been that it is a matter of “flipping a switch.” In reality, he explained, there have been additional costs in the transition to online and hybrid classes, and the transition back.
“Particularly around learning recovery, I don’t care if the district has been in-person a majority of this past year,” said Runez in the earlier interview, reiterating to board members on Monday, “the fact that they were in person doesn’t mean they aren’t experiencing significant learning recovery issues with kids who were virtual, kids who were hybrid, whatever.”
A point of particular concern, according to Runez, is the possibility of losing federal support from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER funds.
“[The Legislature’s] current budget plan is a little shortsighted and honestly, I don’t know how well researched it has been,” said Runez. “If we have the potential of losing access to these federal dollars, and we’re not unique, all districts across the state--across the country--have been planning how they are going to utilize these dollars for the purposes of pandemic response, learning recovery.”
In the Joint Finance Committee hearings 27th District Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton) brought up that very question, asking if Republican committee members had been aware of the consequences of their proposed budget before it had been brought up by Democrats.
Although not a member of the Joint Finance Committee, in an email response, 79th District Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) called Republican diversion of public education funding “fiscally and morally irresponsible.”
“The Joint Finance Committee and more specifically the Republicans that control the committee are responsible for correcting their mistakes in funding priorities,” Hesselbein wrote. “I do not know if they intend to correct the fiscal miscalculations. From their comments in the press they do not seem to be interested in reconsidering.”
Senator John Jagler (R-Watertown) of the 13th District and 42nd District Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) did not respond to inquiries regarding their positions on the proposed budget.
At the Board of Education meeting Davis and Runez gave the school’s financial outlook as it related to the current political climate, asking for feedback on the current strategy of moving forward as if the expected federal funding will come through, in particular with more time-sensitive matters.
“We’re going to use these dollars to target learning, specifically with instructional support positions,” Runez told the board. “We can’t wait until September or August to make these hires...we would like to operate under the understanding that this are how these federal dollars are supposed to be used and we will use them that way, and we are operating conservatively that our state legislators will fund and hold up their obligation to public schools.”
The Wisconsin State Constitution orders that by law legislators “shall provide” for district schools, “which shall be as nearly uniform as practicable.”
Board member Jeff Miller gave his support for the administration’s direction, calling it “right on,” while holding on to optimism for the final outcome: “I’m trusting that those in positions in the state will see the light.”
Miller was supported by board member Steve Tenpas, who offered his agreement as well. Miller surmised that the current stresses were tied to fleeting political tactics, saying, “I think there is a lot of posturing going on because of the upcoming election.”
Optimism notwithstanding, discussion of administrative strategy was followed by the proposal of a resolution in which the board would recognize the federal funding at risk by state budgeting, and “calls upon lawmakers to rework and pass a state budget bill that provides the state funding for K-12 education necessary to qualify the state of Wisconsin to receive its rightful share of federal COVID relief for K-12 education and property fund our state’s public schools.”
The resolution was approved by a unanimous vote.
The budgeting debate bears similarities to those of Act 10 under the Walker administration, though Runez pointed out that the Act 10 legislation was passed at a time of a historic recession. On June 8, State Legislative Bureau Director Robert Lang released a statement announcing an estimated $4.4 billion increase in tax revenue in the coming year.
“The increase in general fund tax collections in 2021, particularly in the months of April and May, is unprecedented,” Lang wrote. “Based upon the strength of collections and the vastly improved economic forecasts for the remainder of this year and the next two years, our analysis indicates that for the three-year period, aggregate general fund tax collections will be $4,427.4 million above those of the previous estimates.”