Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher today announced that the June 3rd County Board agenda will include a motion to set the special elections for Dane County Board of Supervisors district 20, which encompasses the Towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, Village of Cottage Grove Ward 13, Village of Marshall, Village of Windsor Wards 2-4, and City of Sun Prairie Ward 23, 26, 27.
After the County Board orders a special election at their meeting on June 3rd, candidates may begin circulating nomination papers on June 4th, and must file those papers, with at least 50 but not more than 200 valid signatures, by 5 pm on Friday, June 18. All forms for potential candidates can be found on the Dane County Clerk’s website, or by calling at (608) 266-4121.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. If there are three or more candidates, a special primary will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.