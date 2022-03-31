Two candidates are running unopposed for the two open supervisor seats in the Town of Vienna. Gary Endres will run for another term for the Supervisor III seat. He currently serves on the Waunakee Fire Department District Board and as a Vienna Commission Representative.
Tim Hoege filed to run for the Supervisor IV seat held by Ron Rupp. Rupp is not seeking another term on the town board.
The Waunakee Tribune sent questionnaires to the candidates. Hoege’s response follows.
Tim Hoege
Age: 48
Occupation: I am the program director and second year instructor for the Auto Collision Repair & Refinishing Program at Madison Area Technical College for the last 20-plus years. My wife and I also own and operate investment properties.
What are your reasons for running for office?
My family and I have lived in the Town of Vienna for over 15 years. I saw that they were in need of someone to run, so I decided it was my time to serve so stepped forward. I look forward to learning more about the Town, their priorities, and the community we support.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
Most of my work experiences tend to be those of operating as part of a team. I take the time to listen, ask questions for understanding, and I make sure all are heard and contributing. And when it’s needed, I can take the lead and make a decision.
What are three major challenges facing the Town of Vienna?
I recognize there is a lot I need to learn about how the Town operates. From what I gather, these seem to be topics that have come up often or recently:
-ongoing maintenance required (whether that be the roads, equipment, buildings, etc.) and expenditures need to be evaluated and prioritized with the monies that are available. Proper short term and long term planning needs to occur.
-rezoning and/or land use requests.
-improving communication and resident engagement.
Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
I am not going in with an agenda. I look forward to the process of collecting more information and getting caught up on what is happening and impacting the Town. I invite people to share their thoughts with me.
We continue to see troubling vehicle and garage break-ins and road sign removals in and around our community. It will be important to be vigilant in watching out for one another and reporting suspicious activity.
I believe it’s important that we have active participation in town matters and promote how residents can get involved. I would like to see more opportunities and events that draw people together. Because we live in a rather rural setting, it would give residents the opportunity to meet others. I believe that would make us a stronger town.