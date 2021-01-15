On Friday, Jan. 15, Dr. Sheila Briggs, a resident of DeForest, filed a finance report showing to date in the State Superintendent's race that she has raised more than $53,000.
A statement from the Briggs campaign said it shows her strong grassroots support from hundreds of people across Wisconsin, and strong cash on hand position of $44,345 heading into 2021. It also stated that with the primary less than five weeks away, it will help ensure her advancement to the April general election.
The following is a statement from Sheila Briggs:
"This fundraising report demonstrates the strength of our grassroots campaign, and I'm honored to have the support of folks all across Wisconsin -- from Port Washington to Hudson and Evansville to Rhinelander. Our team is going to continue working hard to bring people together, around a shared vision for stronger public schools and a more equitable future for all of our kids."
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Dr. Sheila Briggs announced her candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Briggs began her 30-year career as a kindergarten teacher in Madison, where she later served as a principal and school administrator. In 2011, she was appointed to serve as Assistant State Superintendent by Tony Evers, and she was reappointed to the position by State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.