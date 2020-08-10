Lt. Robert Berg, of the Village of DeForest Police Department, is the American Legion's National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
A press conference will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m.
This is the first time in 20 years that the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award has gone to an American Legion Department of Wisconsin candidate.
Berg's award was announced by the Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post 348, Wisconsin American Legion, and the American Legion National Commander.
Lt. Berg’s nomination won five levels of achievement to reach the national selection, including that of the local post, Dane County, the 3rd District, the State of Wisconsin, and the Midwestern Regional.
Berg’s nomination outscored hundreds of nominations from across the nation representing nearly 18,000 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies and departments. In addition to his selection as the 2020 National Law Enforcement Officer of The Year, Berg is also a decorated combat veteran of the United States Army and Wisconsin Army National Guard having served in combat in Iraq. He is also an active member of The American Legion, Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell Post 348 of DeForest.
There will be a presentation of the award and remarks by the Post Commander, Department Commander, National American Legion Representative, the President of the Village of DeForest, Chief of Police, DeForest Police Department, and Lieutenant Berg. A question-and-answer period for the media pool will conclude the event. Questions should be directed to Jeffrey Unger at 608-469-3077 (talk or text) or junger@tds.net.
