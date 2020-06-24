The drive-through pop-up pantry slated for today will be held at Public Service Garage, 201 Commerce Street, in DeForest.
Scheduled from 4 until 6 p.m., the drive-thru pop-up pantry was originally supposed to take place in the same location as the Deforest Farmers Market, at 120 S. Stevenson street.
A newly formed group of local volunteers, named Mission Nutrition, is partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin and the Village of DeForest to make this event successful.
The goal is to serve families needing a little extra help. This pop-up pantry is free and open to surrounding communities.
We are following the popular drive thru pantry trend, where a car pulls up and a box or two of pre packed food is set in the trunk or back seat. This makes social distancing possible and a efficient use of everyone’s time. Gloves and masks will be used by volunteers.
Mission Nutrition has a Facebook page which will keep up to date information.
