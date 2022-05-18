DeForest Police Chief James Olson was the proud presenter of a couple dozen awards and commendations on Monday night during the department law enforcement recognition program.
“Sometimes, success is measured by what doesn’t happen, but for law enforcement, success is also measured by the response to what occurs. Tonight, we celebrate success, we celebrate community, we celebrate each other and for a moment in time, I get to brag,” Olson said in his welcoming remarks.
The happiest award presenter may have been Janelle Rees, whose life was saved by officers earlier this year. On February 17, police Officers Haley Loughran and Michael Gilson responded to a medical emergency call for service at a DeForest residence.
The Lifesaving Commendation records that, “Officers were advised that the victim’s boyfriend, Matt Honshel, was performing CPR. Upon their arrival, Officer Loughran began to assess the patient and, upon finding no pulse, immediately began providing cardio cerebral resuscitation while officer Meister provided scene security and gathered information regarding the incident. When officer Gilson arrived on the scene, he assisted with patient care until EMS arrived. The DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS arrived and continued caring for the patient. The patient was transported to an area hospital for treatment. As a result of their extraordinary actions, the patient made a full recovery.
For their service and their extraordinary efforts in the saving of life, Police Officers Haley Loughran and Michael Gilson are hereby presented a Lifesaving Award. Mr. Matt Honshel is hereby presented a Citizen Commendation.”
The Lifesaving Award was one of four given at Monday’s recognition, held during a week when law enforcement officers who make the ultimate sacrifice to the community are honored and the excellence and commitment of law enforcement and emergency medical service departments across the country.
Loughran was named the department’s employee of the year at the conclusion of the program.
“The award recognizes a member of the agency who, through their commitment to service to the department and the Village, has distinguished themselves. The Chief of Police chooses the winner as department members nominate a peer for consideration. There were six nominations this year.
The 2021 Employee of the Year has distinguished themself as a leader, problem-solver, and exceptional performer.
This year’s recipient has embraced organizational change and has assisted their fellow officers as they assimilate to their new organizational role. In addition, this officer readily accepts extra tasks and thrives on interactions with the community. The officer has a remarkable ability to engage with everyone in the community and bring a smile to their faces. Whether answering a call for service, attending a community event, or patrolling the trails on the Electric Car, this year’s recipient is truly a selfless servant. The officer also serves as a Field Training Officer, Bicycle Officer, Recruiter, and mentor.
“This Officer’s contributions to the Department and the Village is beyond measure. She works diligently to improve herself, her peers, and the community. She is a credit not only to herself, but her family, her department, and the Policing Profession,” Olson said.