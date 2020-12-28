Two new female officers have joined the Village of DeForest Police Department, adding to its diversity.
Officers Mikala Wollmuth and Tayler Licitar were sworn in Dec. 21 by Chief James Olson. They graduated the Law Enforcement Academy at Madison College just three days earlier.
“I think there are a couple of things to be proud of,” said Chief Olson. “One is, I’m proud of all the officers in the department. They are some of the most committed officers you’ll find, but another thing to be most proud of is that they are going to be patrol officers, and now 42% of my officers on patrol are female.”
Olson believes that’s the highest percentage of any department in Dane County and one of the highest statewide.
Both new officers are exceptionally qualified, said Olson. Additionally, Wollmuth is the seventh military veteran on the department staff. She currently serves in the National Guard. With Wollmuth’s hiring, 35% of the department consists of those with military experience.
“It definitely brings a different look to the department, but they are a huge asset to the village,” said Olson.
And while Olson said they do not receive special consideration as veterans, he is happy to give ex-military members who are seeking employment the opportunity to work in law enforcement.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Wollmuth and Licitar were unable to participate in graduation ceremonies at Madison College.
The swearing-in ceremony with the DeForest Police Department was kept to seven people. It was also live-streamed.
Olson said he met with the families of both new officers for a half-hour each before Wollmuth and Licitar were sworn-in. He said he does that to assure the families that he will do everything he can to “mentor, guide and coach” the new officers and to try to put them at ease.
One of the new officers is replacing another lost to turnover. The other becomes the 12th patrol officer for DeForest, a new position that was authorized in the village's 2020 budget.
