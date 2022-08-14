The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias.

Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.

Goodman family

After the Goodman family of Waukesha, Wis., took a major financial hit during the pandemic, Jana Goodman was grateful for the universal free school meals offered at her son’s school. In June 2021, the Waukesha School Board voted to stop participating in the federal program. After an outcry, the board reversed its decision — but the program has since lapsed. Pictured at their home on July 12, 2022, are Goodman and her children, from left, Miles, 4, Sabrina, 1, and Jacob, 7.
Waukesha school meals protest

Providing free meals for all students regardless of income generated hot debate in the Waukesha School District in 2021. The Alliance for Education in Waukesha held this rally on Aug. 27, 2021 to protest the board’s decision to end universal free meals. The board later reversed the decision, but the federally subsidized program has since expired.

Tags