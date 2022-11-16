The Columbia County Board of Supervisors had a packed house for their annual budget vote, many of which, such as Patti Herman of Lodi, came to speak on the behalf of public libraries, which were proposed to be the subject of budget cuts. An amendment later restored that library funding.
At the end of a an all-day meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, a 2023 budget was approved with several amendments, some controversy, and harsh criticism directed at the recently re-elected state legislators.
On Nov. 9 the Finance Committee met to vote on a draft budget that had been reviewed in the Board of Supervisors' October meeting, with cuts across departments, including elimination of the Columbia County Court OWI Court, Teen Court, and Drug Court, elimination of a public health nurse position, and reduction of library support to state mandated minimum.
Before the vote on approval was taken in the Finance Committee, Supervisor Douglas Richmond, of West Point, aired his misgivings over the budget, calling it a financial "stopgap" that does not look to the future of the county.
Committee Chair Darren Schroeder agreed with Richmond's argument that the county needs a long term plan, including capital projects and employee retention.
"We have a very not-so-happy workforce and we’ve got to show the county that we have some kind of direction, and I think they can buy in," said Schroeder. "If you show discourse with no direction and no plan, they’re going to jump ship and I would do the same thing."
When asked about taking the issue to state representatives to address municipal and county levy limits, Richmond said he already had. "I’ve talked to my representative and it just goes in one ear and out the other."
Again, in the full Board of Supervisors meeting, several board members commented on the lack of financial options resulting from the legislature's imposition of levy limits.
Before passage of the budget, Judge W. Andrew Voigt announced that it was possible that there had been new avenues for funding that could potentially save the alternative court programs. Two amendments were also passed, one proposed by Richmond, which shifted funding in order to preserve a public health nurse position, and another, which reverted public library funding to its previous level.