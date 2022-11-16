Columbia County Board library debate
The Columbia County Board of Supervisors had a packed house for their annual budget vote, many of which, such as Patti Herman of Lodi, came to speak on the behalf of public libraries, which were proposed to be the subject of budget cuts. An amendment later restored that library funding.

 Jonathan Stefonek

At the end of a an all-day meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, a 2023 budget was approved with several amendments, some controversy, and harsh criticism directed at the recently re-elected state legislators.

On Nov. 9 the Finance Committee met to vote on a draft budget that had been reviewed in the Board of Supervisors' October meeting, with cuts across departments, including elimination of the Columbia County Court OWI Court, Teen Court, and Drug Court, elimination of a public health nurse position, and reduction of library support to state mandated minimum.