Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Shooting Range

The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Shooting Range hosts Deer Hunting Sight-Ins. An addition is planned with a larger training room, showers and more accommodations for women deputies.

 Wisconsin DNR

An addition to the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center is planned to bring the facility more in line with the modern world, accommodating more women deputies and different forms of training.

The Dane County Board has approved a bid for $246,518 from Tactical Design North of Milwaukee, an engineering and architectural firm, to design the training center addition at State Highway 19 in the Town of Westport.