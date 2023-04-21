After years of exploration and many months of discussion, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved funding for the Dane County Jail upgrade at their April 20 meeting.
The necessary three-fourths vote on the project was anticipated after the board’s Black Caucus announced the day before that it had reached a compromise with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on a number of issues.
The resolution provides the additional $13,500,000 needed to complete the jail consolidation project as anticipated.
In the compromise announced, Supervisor Dana Pellebon said the caucus members would vote in favor of the project first if the sheriff agreed not to house in-transit federal prisoners in the jail and to work with U.S. Marshalls to transfer those existing federal prisoners to other facilities. That item was also on the April 20 agenda.
Sheriff Barrett also agreed to support the transfer of the Huber program to the Department of Human Services.
Several other policies were also agreed upon. They include creating a county-wide Cares program similar to the program piloted in Madison, establishing a mental health court, either eliminating or greatly reducing the use of solitary confinement, expanding alternatives to youth incarceration and greater support for treatment options or services for those experiencing frequent incarceration, hospitalization and homelessness.
The board voted in favor of the resolution rescinding the sheriff’s authority to house federal detainees after some discussion. The motion was amended to extend the timeline for rehousing those detainees until Feb. 1 2024.
Sup. Dave Ripp said he hoped the board could revisit the policy once the jail renovation is complete as some of those residents are from Dane County.
Several supervisors and member of the public spoke out against funding the jail consolidition project, some noting that the process was not transparent and saying the board was bullied by the county executive and sheriff, who held press conferences urging for the board’s support of the funding.
Sup. Heidi Wegleitner said her District 2 constituents “almost overwhelmingly oppose the jail.”
District 16 Sup. Rick Rose spoke of the “devastating impact” the jail has had on young people incarcerated there, particularly low income youths of color struggling with mental health issues.
“We need to do better,” Rose said, adding the next time the county approves funding for beds, it should be to help those youths. He encouraged the board to look for funding in the 2024 budget for that purpose.
Sup. Melissa Ratcliffe asked the county comptroller about the financing before stating her support for the resolution.
“I appreciate the collaborative work,” Ratcliffe said. “This is county government showing how it’s done, how it’s supposed to work.”
Architects have proposed constructing a tower next to the Public Safety Building, allowing the nearly 70-year-old facility to close. The sheriff has called the existing facility unsafe for the jail residents.
The cost is estimated at about $179 million.
Several community members spoke in opposition of the jail project, one calling it racist. Many noted that the funds could be used for treatment, housing and financial support for those with mental health or addiction treatment needs.
Some also added that jails do not keep communities safe.