Jail consolidation
Shown is a rendering of the Dane County Jail consolidation project. The board of supervisors approved funding for the project at their April 20 meeting.

After years of exploration and many months of discussion, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved funding for the Dane County Jail upgrade at their April 20 meeting.

The necessary three-fourths vote on the project was anticipated after the board’s Black Caucus announced the day before that it had reached a compromise with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on a number of issues. 