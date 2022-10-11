As Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduces his 2023 budget, he is emphasizing its priorities on housing, mental health support, restorative justice, and conservation and climate change initiatives.
But the budget also includes transportation projects and investment in communities, like the villages of DeForest and Windsor. Among the funding for projects proposed is $100,000 to design the reconstruction of Hwy. CV from Hwy. 19 to Vinburn Road, according to a press release from the Dane County Executive’s office.
It notes that the Village of Windsor is leading the project, with construction anticipated in 2025. The county’s share is expected to be about $3.8 million, according to the county executive’s office.
The budget also sets aside $5 million for the potential purchase and renovation of the old Windsor Town Hall to be used as the new Dane County Sheriff’s Office Northeast Precinct, according to the release.
The press release notes that Dane County communities will also be able to apply for grant programs to support the development of regional bicycle trails that are identified in the county’s parks and open space plan. Both local governments and nonprofits can apply for the $500,000 made available in 2023.
Other conservation efforts in the budget include $300,000 for stations at three farm locations to monitor the benefits of conservation efforts. Dane County will also continue to invest in the continuous cover program with $2 million for the program in the 2023 budget.
“To date, Dane county has converted nearly 2,000 acres into perennial vegetation cover. Those lands alone have helped trap 800 tons of carbon dioxide and stopped the flow of over 15 million gallons of rain runoff from racing toward lanes and rivers,” the release notes.
Parisi is proposing a $834 million budget, with operating expenses at $712.6 million and capital spending at $121.4 million. The release notes that it includes “substantial new investment in housing, food security and conservation.”
With a levy increase of 5.97%, it would raise taxes on the average Madison home by $30.05, according to the news release.