As Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduces his 2023 budget, he is emphasizing its priorities on housing, mental health support, restorative justice, and conservation and climate change initiatives.

But the budget also includes transportation projects and investment in communities, like the villages of DeForest and Windsor. Among the funding for projects proposed is $100,000 to design the reconstruction of Hwy. CV from Hwy. 19 to Vinburn Road, according to a press release from the Dane County Executive’s office.