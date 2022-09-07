The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings to hear the budget requests from the individual departments in the county.
According to a release from the Dane County Board, hearings will be on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. with half of the departments presenting their budget requests at one meeting, and the other half at the other meeting.
The hearings are held annually prior to County Executive Parisi releasing his proposed budget.
The hearings will be held in a hybrid format with the option to attend and register to speak both virtually and in person. Information to connect virtually will be available on top of the agendas which will be posted the Friday prior to the hearing date and available here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
As a reminder, members of the public attending virtually are required to register by 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the meeting starts. Those attending the meeting in person are also encouraged to register 30 minutes in advance with the link on the agenda, however, there will be registration forms available at the meeting as well.
Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the Dane County Board Office at (608) 266-5758. For more information on the budget process, please visit https://board.countyofdane.com/budget.
“The budget is one of the most important pieces of legislation the Dane County Board works on each year. Getting public input on the requests submitted by each department provides the County Executive and County Board important information as we work on the 2023 budget now through mid-November,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “I encourage members of the public to listen and provide comment as we work on setting the priorities for the following year.”
The following departments will present on Wednesday, Sept. 14:
Personnel & Finance Committee:
- Department of Administration
- Public Health Madison and Dane County
- County Treasurer
- Library
Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee:
- University Extension
- Land and Water Resources
Zoning and Land Regulation:
- Register of Deeds
- Planning and Development
Public Protection and Judiciary Committee:
- Clerk of Courts
- Sheriff
- Juvenile Court Program
- Public Safety Communication
- Emergency Management
- Corporation Counsel
- Family Court Services
· Medical Examiner
· District Attorney
The following departments will present on Wednesday, Sept. 21: