Dane County executive, sheriff seek to retain mental health funding

While most agree that a coordinated mental health response team is needed for Dane County’s rural areas, two different visions for its model exist.
Recently, the county’s Health and Human Needs committee removed funding in the county budget for additional mental health responders, instead targeting the funds for the Madison CARES mental health program.
County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett have appealed to the county’s Personnel and Finance Committee to restore the $440,000 they envisioned being used to expand the existing rural mental health response teams in coordination with the sheriff’s department.
Currently, three professional mental health crisis workers work part time from the three Dane County Sheriff’s precincts in the Town of Middleton, Village of Windsor and City of Stoughton.
“They’re part-time mental health workers that are there using our space from Journey Mental Health, and they’re there to provide mental health service to our rural communities of Dane County,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.
Currently, a co-responder model is used, so a responding deputy is present with the mental health worker. The deputy currently transports the mental health worker in a patrol car to assist with a call.
Community members and elected officials have expressed concern that the presence of a fully marked squad car and a deputy in uniform may appear alarming to an individual in a mental health crisis, Barrett said.
He said that the funds would cover additional embedded crisis workers to add to the three part-time workers. These would be full-time staff. In addition, $191,000 would go toward unmarked vehicles allowing the mental health workers to be mobile and respond on their own.
“Right now, for the most part, they’re stuck in a precinct until a deputy comes and picks them up and takes them to where they need to be,” Barrett said.
The vehicles will allow the workers to arrive sometimes on scene before the deputy, but also be in the community when law enforcement is not needed. The health care workers build relationships in the community and are able to connect individuals to additional human resources.
“They’re really there to help that individual not just in the time of crisis but in the time before the crisis and after the crisis,” Barrett said.
Barrett said at a hearing before the Personnel and Finance Committee Oct. 28, a number of community members spoke in support of the existing model and the need for the mental health workers to have their own transportation
The Madison CARES mental health program has not indicated a need for the funding, he said.
A memo from Barrett and the county executive notes that the CARES staffing model “is not replicable in Dane County’s outlying communities. Community leaders, including ourselves, are committed to crafting alternative solutions, but that work will take collaboration and time.”
District 2 Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, who chairs the Health and Human Needs committee, said the funding was removed with the intention of creating a crisis response model outside of law enforcement. It could entail training 911 workers to dispatch the appropriate responder when calls come in, along with creating a crisis triage center, said Wegleitner, who represents a portion of the City of Madison on the board. Currently, no dedicated staff is working on creating a non law enforcement model for Dane County, she said.
“It’s more about the model of crisis response,” Wegleitner said. “We really want this to be available countywide.”
The Dane County board will begin budget deliberations Nov. 7.