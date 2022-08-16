The Dane County Sheriff's Office has reported that a total of 577 weapons were exchanged by residents for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.
Some 266 cars went through the line at Alliant Energy Center during the Gift Cards for Guns event Aug. 13. Among the weapons exchanged were 333 long guns — including 11 assault-style rifles — 95 handguns, 93 pellet/BB or paintball guns, one crossbow pistol, 55 homemade weapons and 380 pounds of ammunition.
“We’re very pleased with the results from this effort to interrupt the access to guns in our community. It’s important to remember that we will never know if we have prevented an injury or death. We can’t measure something that did not happen,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a news release. “But by providing this opportunity for people to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, we can undoubtedly say that these guns will never be used in a crime, a suicide, a domestic violence incident or an accident.”
Community organizations, businesses and private citizens provided funding for the gift cards, according to the news release from the sheriff's office. It noted that all serial numbers were checked and none were reported as stolen.
“We’ve seen all too often that when guns end up in the wrong hands, there can be devastating consequences,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Thanks to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for coordinating this event and providing an opportunity for those in our community to safely turn in their unwanted firearms.”