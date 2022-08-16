The Dane County Sheriff's Office has reported that a total of 577 weapons were exchanged by residents for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries.

Some 266 cars went through the line at Alliant Energy Center during the Gift Cards for Guns event Aug. 13. Among the weapons exchanged were 333 long guns — including 11 assault-style rifles — 95 handguns, 93 pellet/BB or paintball guns, one crossbow pistol, 55 homemade weapons and 380 pounds of ammunition.