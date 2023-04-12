As DeForest Area School District administrators have worked over the past few months to advocate for robust education funding in the State of Wisconsin's next biennial budget, there is one statistic that has surprised local families the most.
“The most important thing is we get as many people as we can to understand that Wisconsin’s funding in public education has gone from 11th place in the nation to 25th,” DASD Director of Business and Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips said. “It’s important we get a general understanding by the public about what’s been going on in public schools.”
That ranking was determined in 2020 and since then—with zero increase in school funding on a per-student basis—that ranking as a State is going to fall even further, Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Toetz added.
As that information has been presented to the school board, and at a recent Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, the community has been “shocked” by this ranking, Toetz said.
“People think Wisconsin is better in education than that, but we’re falling behind, and it impacts programming,” she said.
What adds insult to injury is the fact that DeForest as a school district is fiscally sound, she added. It has an AA+ bond rating, the second-highest bond rating assigned by credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s.
It also has seen increasing enrollment. As such, it has a model that should be sustainable and the district should not be facing a fiscal cliff.
“But the cliff is coming to us,” Toetz said. “If we don't get the governor's proposed education budget, we will be struggling,” she said. “We should be functioning fine, but we’ve been put in this position.”
Staffing, programming, and transportation are all at risk of becoming under-funded.
Toetz, Davis-Phillips, and DASD School-Community Relations Coordinator Kathy Williams have been speaking at budget hearings to the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance.
In order to sustain its teaching staff, DeForest needs to continue offering similar pay rates to its surrounding school districts, which has always been the norm for the district, but there are growing concerns it's going to struggle with that if not properly funded through the state budget.
At this point, the district is not having discussions about cutting programming to survive, “but as things change, we will look at what things will have to come off the table,” Toetz said. “At some point we would look at cutting programs, we don't yet know what those would be.”
“We’re currently keeping our head above water, but if we don't get State funding that supports recurring costs, it could become challenging,” Davis-Phillips added.
This issue has not arisen because of remodeling or constructing new school buildings in recent years. Those projects were funded by referendums in 2015 and 2019, and as such those debts are separate from normal operating costs.
This issue also isn’t about teachers asking for more money, Toetz said, it’s about competitively attracting and retaining staff.
What’s led to this financial pinch is that for two years in a row, while inflation has created operational cost increases, there has not been an increase in state money to the district to cover its recurring needs.
A year ago, Wisconsin school districts were told by state legislators to use their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant program dollars to cover some of those normal operating expenses. That money was intended to be used for recovery from learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another blow to the public school system has been a rise in school voucher programs, which Toetz says has funneled funding to private schools.
While the DeForest Area School District doesn’t have any private schools, when local youth opt to go to private schools in other communities such as Madison, their state funding goes with them.
“The community is surprised by that, because we’ve had a lot of public support for our schools, even from people who don’t have children,” Toetz said. “They didn’t seem to understand that money is shifting off to vouchers.”
While DASD is not provided access to information about which DeForest kids are going into area private schools rather than the district’s schools, it estimates that it now is losing around $300,000 towards voucher schools, Davis-Phillips said.
That’s up from the loss of its first student to a private school around 2016 or 2017, which was an $8,000 loss in funding at the time, she said.
The good news, however, is DASD’s open enrollment is positive, with more students coming into the district than going out.
She says that while the program was initially touted as being funded by state aid, today it’s a “straight property tax levy.”
“School districts put it on their property tax levy to make up for that loss, it is essentially a property tax funded program,” she said.
Meanwhile, the governor’s proposed education funding in the biennial budget will have “minimal impact on property tax payers,” Davis-Phillips added.
“When it comes to the perceived burden that the schools have on property taxes, the reality doesn’t match the perception,” Williams said. “It’s a lot cheaper to fund schools through the budget than to fund them through referendums. Plus, we are asking for funding from the surplus—we're not asking for money that isn’t available. That surplus has grown, in part, because schools haven’t been properly funded in recent years.”
Community voices needed
With anxieties about the future of being able to continue adequately funding its schools’ needs, district administration is now calling upon the community for help.
It’s asking people to submit testimony to the joint finance committee in support of Governor Tony Evers’ education funding in the State’s biennial budget, as the budget is currently going through a hearing process. The next hearing is scheduled for April 26.
“If enough voices can share support of that, I think it will help. The joint finance committee is listening to all the testimonies,” Davis-Phillips said. “The budget that was presented is very good for public schools, it would prevent a lot of school districts from having to go to referendums just for operational needs, it’s wonderful for all districts. It also has minimal impact on property tax payers.”
Davis-Phillips admits that it is hard to convince everyone of the value of funding public education.
“Some people we’ll never be able to convince,” she said. “But I'd like to believe society as a whole realizes we’re all better off when we have a good education system—our society is better. We may not all have a child in the system, but we sure are impacted when you think about all of our public services or having educated people going into the medical field or into any profession. Public education is kind of the first place we can make the most impact on our society. I think people maybe forget about some of those important side benefits.”
And in an increasingly polarized society where public education can feel political, the district’s messaging has been focused on the value of public education, Williams said, “and what we can all hopefully agree on in terms of the value of adequately funded public ed and that it benefits all of us.”
“It does seem to be political across the country, but in our community, I get support,” Toetz said. “I always bring it back to the fact that we’re working on making children literate, critical thinkers, empathetic, and good humans. Literacy and critical thinking are something that I don’t think anyone in our State would say are not a priority. Public school is the element of all students getting literate and becoming critical thinkers. We can’t just educate some.”
Overall, Toetz said the district has felt fortunate by how supportive the community is of its public schools, whether it's attendance at youth sports, school music and theater events, or participation in the quinquennial Framework For Our Future process that has taken place since 1999
“All this support is all the more reason we need everyone to know this fiscal cliff is what we’re facing, and that it’s more than just a local issue right now,” Toetz said. “We need constituents to speak up, not just public school people. We need community residents asking for consideration of a budget similar to what the governor has put forward. What we are asking for is constituents to tell state legislators that they want their public schools to be funded.”