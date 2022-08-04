A Dane County Board Supervisor, after years of working in different aspects of local policy, is entering partisan politics as a challenger in the race for Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District.

Dane County Board member Maureen McCarville, a Democrat from DeForest, announced at the start of June that she will be challenging Republican William Penterman for the Assembly seat, representing sections of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties, including DeForest and Windsor, Watertown, Lowell, and Columbus.