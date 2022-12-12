DeForest Village Hall Building

A new policy will offer DeForest Village employees six weeks of parental leave

Village of DeForest employees who need to take parental leave will have six weeks of paid time off dedicated to just that, along with two weeks of compassionate care time.

The village board approved the measure at their regular meeting on Dec. 6, but stopped short of giving the OK for caregiver leave. The board rejected a policy offering the same benefits for employees caring for an adult family member on a 4-3 vote. Employees caring for parents or other family members with medical needs can take sick time or vacation time.