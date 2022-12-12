Village of DeForest employees who need to take parental leave will have six weeks of paid time off dedicated to just that, along with two weeks of compassionate care time.
The village board approved the measure at their regular meeting on Dec. 6, but stopped short of giving the OK for caregiver leave. The board rejected a policy offering the same benefits for employees caring for an adult family member on a 4-3 vote. Employees caring for parents or other family members with medical needs can take sick time or vacation time.
Still, Corie Hoffman, director of administrative services for the village, called passage of the parental leave policy “huge.”
“I don’t know that you all feel the impact of the decision that you’ve made,” Hoffman said. “Providing six weeks of parental leave is astounding…I can’t wait to share with you the impact that this has for our teams.”
Hoffman had recommended a policy providing six weeks of caregiver leave, as well. In a memo to the board, Hoffman cited a Society of Human Resource Management article that states, “Nearly 1 in 5 workers in the U.S. are also caregivers to ill, elderly, or special-needs adults.” That “adds to employee stress levels and impacts mental, physical, and financial well-being,” Hoffman wrote.
Initially, Hoffman recommended a resolution that included both parental and caregiver leave, but Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon made a motion to have trustees vote separately on parental leave and caregiver leave. Hoffman had included policies other municipalities have in place, but Witherspoon noted that those were all cities, and the recommended policy was based on Sun Prairie’s, which has far more revenue.
“I am absolutely in favor of parental and compassionate leave,” Witherspoon said, “just not caregiver leave.”
Witherspoon and other board members expressed budgetary concerns with adopting both policies, and indicated a preference for modifying how sick leave can be used.
“There is going to be some cost effect, if we were going to implement this policy,” Witherspoon said. The police chief has indicated the department could incur overtime costs as other officers cover shifts.
Trustee Bill Landgraf asked about the cost, noting at one point, $18,000 had been contemplated for the policy. Landgraf also noted that other municipalities offer only two weeks of parental caregiver leave.
“I do believe there’s indirect costs that we’re not even aware of,” he said.
But Finance director Carol Herwig said the $18,000 would cover the additional two weeks of vacation for all employees.
“That’s the piece that has some cost involved,” she said. “Now this, separately, it’s very hard to predict if there’s a cost involved.”
Herwig said some years, no employees may need caretaker leave, but other years, two to three people may try to use it.
Advocating for the caregiver leave police, Chairperson Jane Cahill Wolfgram noted that caregivers are often the ones needing sick time for themselves. Adopting both parental and caregiver leave “sends a message to our employees that we recognize what they’re going through and we value them,” Cahill Wolfgram said.
Trustee Jim Simpson said he supports village staff, but also considers the impact to taxpayers.
“I don’t feel like we need to be the leader in this,” he said, adding that’s why he planned to vote against it.
In terms of Dane County employers, the village seems to be competitive when it comes to employee recruitment and retention, Simpson said.
Cahill Wolfgram seemed skeptical of any serious budget impacts, saying it would be used only in extraordinary circumstances.
Trustee Brian Taylor and other trustees recalled using their sick time and vacation time when caring for family members. Taylor, who was appointed by the board to fill the vacancy left by Trustee Taysheedra Allen’s resignation, said the village is having to increase rates.
Without knowing the full impact of the policy, Taylor said he would prefer the village revisit the caregiver leave policy in the next budget.
Trustees Witherspoon, Landgraf, Taylor and Simpson voted to amend the resolution to consider only parental leave, with Cahill Wolfgram and trustees Abigail Lowery and Colleen Little voting against the amendment.
That amended resolution passed on a 6-1 vote, with Simpson voting against.
Also at the Dec. 6 meeting, the board approved the village budget after a public hearing that drew no comment.
The budget calls for a 2% increase in taxes, but due to a 16.69% increase in property values, the mill rate has dropped to $6.29 per $1,000, a decrease from $6.89 last year. A home valued 362,000 in 2021 could see its value has increased to $404,782.If so, the property tax on that home would rise by $49.98.
The main factor driving up expenditures is inflation, Finance Director Carol Herwig has indicated to the Times-Tribune. While staff wages are expected to increase by 4%, Herwig said the village budgeted an average 10 percent more than last year for operating expenses to account for inflationary increases.