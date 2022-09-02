Three Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) Districts within the village of DeForest will be amended. The Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval of each change during its Aug. 23 meeting.
Before action was taken on each of the three amendments, a public hearing was held for anyone in the community to address the commission. No one was in attendance to speak on the topic.
The areas in question were TID Nos. 4, 5 and 6. The amendments mainly have to deal with improving the surrounding infrastructure. The three amendments will increase the overall cost toward the TIDs by nearly $19 million dollars.
The Village Board will vote to approve or deny the changes at its Sept. 6 meeting.
The biggest increase comes within TID #5, as the amendment calls for an additional $12.1 million in spending, pushing the overall total to $27.7 million. The increase is mainly due to proposed infrastructure improvements to Windsor and River roads. Resurfacing of Innovation Drive within 0.5 miles of the TIDs boundaries is also included, as is adding a protective layer to the road spanning the Innovation Drive bridge.
TID #5 is 151 acres in size, with 50 acres currently undeveloped. The area includes the DeForest Athletic Complex and the developing Pinseekers plat. The TID was created in 2010 and has already been amended four times, most recently in 2021.
Village Administrator Bill Chang noted that conservative estimates predict the creation of $105 million in new property value with the amendment, which includes $29 million in tax increments if the TID were to remain open through 2036.
The changes to TID #4 are similar in that the amendment mainly addresses the extra costs associated with the resurfacing of certain streets within the district, as well as up to 0.5 miles outside the boundaries. It also includes construction of the North Towne Road extension. All projects are said to be beneficial to the overall TID.
It was noted in the project summary that the proposed extension of North Towne Road and subsequent underground utilities was identified as important improvements within the village’s Comprehensive Plan as early as 2005. The extension would be the final segment in the nearly four-mile long road that came about during the U.S. Highway 51 realignment project 10 years ago.
Total cost increase for the projects in TID #4 is nearly $3.7 million. The TID covers the north side of the North Towne Corporate Park, which includes Bell Labs, Penske, ABC Supply and others. There is currently about 30 acres of undeveloped land remaining. The TID was created in 2009, and amended in 2014. The current amendment would increase the overall cost to $14.8 million.
Chang noted in a memo that estimates predict the creation of $76 million in new property value within the TID, including $25 million in tax increment if TID #4 remains open through 2035.
He added that he anticipates a development proposal within the next year for the 37-acre Acker/Buehler property with much of the area being devoted to workforce housing and some commercial use. Chang said both would benefit the TID.
Finally, the amendment to TID #6 calls for an additional $3.1 million in costs, which includes the resurfacing of Burton Boulevard, and updating acquisitions and relocation costs. The current amendment would increase the total costs to $24.9 million. The amendment would also increase the Public Works and improvements budget for the TID by nearly $900,000 for various work.
TID #6 is composed of the northern section of the Business Park, and 40 acres of undeveloped land remain. The TID was created in 2010 and amended in 2016.
Chang said that estimates predict $88 million in new property value, including $26 million in tax increment if the TID remains open through 2036.
In total, the village could see an estimated $269 million of new property value to the village among the three TIDs, which would include $80 million in tax increment if the three reach their full life capacity.