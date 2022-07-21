The Citizens Police Academy in DeForest is making its return after being put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DeForest Police Department will lead the nine-week course beginning Monday, Sept. 12.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 academy, where citizens can learn all about the department that serves them.
“For us, it’s a way to connect with the community and share what happens in their police department,” DeForest Police Chief James Olson said. “As stakeholders in the community, it allows them to understand what we do and why, and allows them to be part of the solution.”
One of the biggest goals of the academy, outside of community members learning more about the department, is for the police and citizens to find realistic solutions to potential neighborhood problems.
The Citizens Academy gives community members the chance to get a first-hand look at the makings of the police department, and even includes some training exercises.
The academy will focus on department operations, criminal investigations, accident investigations, community programs, defense and arrest tactics, traffic enforcement, fire department demonstrations and more. Olson said the topic of use of force will also be discussed, and those in the academy will go through an impaired driving scenario as well.
“We put them in our shoes, where they can see it might not be as easy as they think,” Olson said.
Since the last Citizens Academy, the department has gotten new technology as well as a drone earlier this year. Olson said all of that will be part of the 2022 academy curriculum.
Every member of the academy will also have the opportunity to go on a four-hour ride along with a DeForest police officer.
“We try to accommodate as many people as we can,” Olson said. “It’s as much about them asking questions as it is them finding out what we do. … This is giving people a voice and access to our staff. It’s building those solid relationships.”
This year’s academy will take place every Monday from Sept. 12-Nov. 7 and last from 6-9 p.m. each night. The department usually limits the academy to about 10-12 people each year. If more applications are received than spots in the academy in a given year, the police department makes the final selections, with those not selected being put on a waiting list for future academies.
All applicants are required to be a resident of the DeForest Area School District and be at least 18 years old. Applicants must also have no felony convictions.
The nine-week course features various people within the police department, speaking on their specific field of expertise.
“There’s a sense of accomplishment and a sense of community (upon completion),” Olson said.
Olson added he has received a lot of positive feedback from past academy graduates.
“The ones that I’ve spoken to that have completed the program were happy with the experience. It was eye-opening for them,” he said.
The department is constantly trying to figure out ways for the alumni of past academies to continue to help around the community and “keep them engaged,” according to Olson. Those ways range from possible traffic assistance or working a command post station at various community events.
But the framework for those lasting relationships begin at the Citizens Academy each year.
“This is a great opportunity for community members to get insight into the department,” Olson said. “It can get their questions answered and give them a deep understanding … an understanding of why we say things or don’t say certain things.
“It’s fun to have people who want to learn more and share those experiences,” Olson added.
To apply for the Citizens Academy, go to www.vi.deforest.wi.us/police. For more information about the course, contact the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.