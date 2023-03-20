Voters in DeForest will have a choice for Village Board President in the April 4 election: current Board President Jane Cahill Wolfgram, or challenger, Trustee William Landgraf. It has been an eventful few years for the board, and the two have come away with vastly different perspectives on the same events.

When asked why she would like to continue as the Village Board President, since her appointment following the resignation of former President Judd Blau in December 2018, and elections in 2019 and 2021, Cahill Wolfgram highlighted two points. The first was a desire for consistency in village leadership with relatively recent hires in the positions of village administrator, economic development director, finance director, and village clerk. The other is a desire to be part of the next step in overseeing the changes of a rapidly growing community.