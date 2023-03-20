Voters in DeForest will have a choice for Village Board President in the April 4 election: current Board President Jane Cahill Wolfgram, or challenger, Trustee William Landgraf. It has been an eventful few years for the board, and the two have come away with vastly different perspectives on the same events.
When asked why she would like to continue as the Village Board President, since her appointment following the resignation of former President Judd Blau in December 2018, and elections in 2019 and 2021, Cahill Wolfgram highlighted two points. The first was a desire for consistency in village leadership with relatively recent hires in the positions of village administrator, economic development director, finance director, and village clerk. The other is a desire to be part of the next step in overseeing the changes of a rapidly growing community.
Walking a balance beam
“Now is the time for us to kind of prepare for the next phase,” said Cahill Wolfgram, “and walk the balance beam between commercial-industrial and residential, and to do that, I think, requires the right kind of leadership.”
Given some residents’ reluctance toward change in the village, Cahill Wolfgram explained that the task of the board president, and trustees as well, is in-part defined by the fact that the village does not have districts within the village, individually represented, but that board members are elected by the community at large.
“We have to make decisions that are healthy for the good of the community,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “Healthy for the entire community, and are decisions that will protect the community from becoming something that people don’t want.”
Cahill Wolfgram said that she hears from the majority of residents that they appreciate the village’s “small town feel,” but that it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a desire to attract new business or new residents. At the same time, the village electorate includes long-time residents who remember the village having less than 2,000 people, along with those moving in from the Madison area who may be attracted by the trails system, businesses, or a quieter atmosphere.
“Those things are not inconsistent or in conflict with the growth that has gone on in DeForest,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “So I say to people, we need to find a way to create a community that is comfortable for everyone who is here.”
Being at the table
In vying for the board presidency, Landgraf describes a continuation of a long desire to be involved in the ins and outs, and changes of the community.
“I enjoy being on the other side of the table. I enjoy it–even when it’s controversial–when people actually come…I need to walk the talk,” said Landgraf, who joined the village board from 2003 to 2005, then returned as a trustee in 2020. He describes himself as naturally curious about community workings; when a water main broke, on South Street and he drove over to see it for himself.
The work of the village board is frequently slow, according to Landgraf, with occasional wins, losses, and compromises that make it ill-suited for those who might be singularly interested in one particular program, or seeing one particular pothole fixed.
One of the features of Landgraf’s tenure on the board has been an insistence on openness and transparency. When the village acquired technology to broadcast board meetings online, Landgraf pushed for making recordings available to the widest possible audience. Among the issues in that discussion for DeForest, along with other government entities during the transitions of the COVID era, were whether such video should be solely controlled by the village or placed on a third-party platform, such as YouTube, and if the video were to be on the village website, should there be a point of expiration and how to manage the significant data storage that would be required?
In its original iteration, for those who could not watch village board meetings in realtime, they could be watched as a file distributed by Village Hall staff the day after.
“All I got was excuses,” said Landgraf, “so I had to go down with a flash drive after the meeting the next day to get a copy of the meeting, and I created my own YouTube channel…My perception was that they were delaying it and delaying it in hopes that maybe I would go away.”
The village ultimately decided to have video of meetings hosted on the village website with roughly six months of meeting recordings available.
Landgraf, who represents the village board on the DeForest Library Board, also has a particular affection for that institution and belief in its significance for the community.
When he joined the board Landgraf said the he was appointed to the Library Board to help the library through a difficult period. Albeit that he admits to “ruffling some feathers,” over his opposition to masking recommendations for unvaccinated individuals in June 2021, before COVID-19 vaccinations were so widely available, Landgraf has considered the past few years with the library to be a success.
“I think it’s better we spend a million dollars on the library than a million dollars on extra police, because if we spent an extra million dollars on the library we have a more educated, more literate [community],” said Landgraf, going on to highlight the development of a strategic plan for the evolution of the library. “We didn’t need to spend $20,000 on an outside consultant, we had [Library Director] Jan [Berg] and enough staff that could do it themselves. And it took like six months and last fall we finished it.”
Judgments on a changing landscape
As the Village Board works through the decisions that drive development in the village, both Landgraf and Cahill Wolfgram describe a relatively hands-off process in project selection. Landgraf compared the board’s role in determining development to the school board’s role in district operations: the board is concerned with results and deciding overall direction, and the [school or village] administrator and staff work out the details of implementing policy to pursue those goals.
“The problem is they don’t have any longevity on the board,” said Landgraf, describing to a lack of overall vision from the board. And while the board tends to approach development from a supervisory perspective, there are meaningful actions it can take: “We can shoot stuff down right in the beginning. We can tell the developer, ‘No, we’re not going to give you $5 million in TIF assistance,’ and they go away.”
A feature of local development that is less commonly recognized by the public, according to Cahill Wolfgram, is the number of “hoops” that developers need to jump through before a project comes before the village board. Before reaching the board, it needs recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Committee, which itself follows a review from village staff with a checklist of qualifications including reference to the Village Comprehensive Plan.
“There are many projects that don’t get past a staff review, because for one reason or another, they don’t meet the guidelines or the checks that the staff make on a project,” said Cahill Wolfgram explaining that by the time a project reaches the Village Board, by the nature of the process, it has a better than fair chance of being approved.
“The idea that we just bring businesses in willy-nilly is just not accurate,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “It is a very complex and detailed review process of every commercial and industrial entity that comes to our community. And the same is true for residential.”
Who lives where
A common issue for municipalities is addressing affordability of housing and what local government can, or should, do about it.
Population trends have much to do with the current situation, according to Cahill Wolfgram. As rent and home prices increase, it becomes more difficult for many older residents to downsize to smaller, more convenient, homes. Consequently, their current homes, which could otherwise be considered a suitable family starter home, never enters the market. Those among other factors have created a situation in which many potential residents are priced out of the DeForest-Windsor area.
“And we’re not talking about workers from fast food chains, we’re talking about teachers, we’re talking about fire and EMS workers, we’re talking about mid-level management people,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “We’re talking about folks who are administrative in many of the companies here.”
And while there is debate over how active a local board should be in encouraging affordable home development, part is also encoded in federal law, which requires a certain amount of housing designated for lower-income residents.
“And I know there is some fear in the community about that,” said Cahill Wolfgram “It’s a difficult task, but that is part of what we have to look at as well.”
In reviewing potential projects, Landgraf said architecture is a priority, with guidelines set by existing communities, such as Conservancy Place: “They have architectural standards, they can’t have pink houses–it’s an HOA. And then they have this apartment building that is very functional, but on the outside it doesn’t match the neighborhood.”
Landgraf says that in the early stages of the Conservancy Place apartment project proposal he toured a building built by the same developer.
“What do we want the village to look like development-wise? Cottage Grove–I don’t know why anyone would want to live there,” said Landgraf. “They have these apartment buildings by the Piggly Wiggly…it looks like the clowns live there.”
‘That fiasco’
The 2021 proposal of that residential development also set up a confrontation between a group of residents and the board, which included historically tense meetings that addressed the subject, and Landgraf taking partial credit.
“I think it is my responsibility to protect the residents, to a degree, like when they wanted to put up the new apartment complex in Conservancy Place,” said Landgraf. “I called up a resident out there and said, ‘Hey did you know they were going to put that up?’… And that started that fiasco.”
The June 16, 2021 meeting ran for over five hours with opponents speaking upwards to 10 minutes and members of the audience at times applauding and heckling speakers and board members.
During this period, Cahill Wolfgram became the target of personal threats of violence toward herself and her family, at times receiving police escort to and from meetings.
“There was a point in time where I was thinking, ‘maybe I shouldn’t be doing this,’” said Cahill Wolfgram, “but it just made me dig in my heels and say, ‘this is not how we’re going to operate in this community. We are not going to bow down to threats and anger. We are going to find ways to resolve problems in a civil and healthy manner.”
Reaching the public
Landgraf says that he would like, in the future, to see more public outreach in the lead-up to project proposals, formally or informally. One option he sees, is something in the same vein as the police department’s “Coffee with a Cop” program: “Maybe our administrator, once a month at 3 o’clock will be at the library–they have the space. You come in and find out stuff–find out from the source.”
Most residents do not have an ongoing awareness of business in the village board, said Landgraf, surmising that 80% don’t know who the Village President is, and 90% not knowing what the Village President does: “but they’re the figurehead and they’re the one who gets blamed.”
One takeaway from the residential development debate, and similarly dramatic meetings on the Pinseekers golf complex proposal, according to Cahill Wolfgram, has been a need for strict policy consistency. “Because once you start to wander and get kind of lax, someone else is going to criticize you, saying, ‘Hey, you gave him 10 minutes and you only gave me three minutes!’ It gets to be very difficult and to stick to our plans to get community input so that we hear from more than just the people who are upset.”
Since then, Cahill Wolfgram says that meetings and the overall village hall environment has calmed down. At the time of those contentious meetings Cahill Wolfgram pointed out that while a dozen or so committed citizens can make an impressive showing in a meeting, the board was making decisions for the village as a whole.
“It was interesting to me that the apartment complex was full before it even finished construction,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “And we have people calling about Pinseekers all the time, ‘Is it open yet?’ ‘When is it going to be open?’”
The Village is in the midst of developing an updated version of the Comprehensive Plan to guide future development, to which Landgraff is expecting to disagree. “I’ll probably vote against the comp plan, because they want to subsidize residential housing—whether it is apartments or whatever, and I just don’t believe in that.”
Which candidate will be setting the board agendas in the next term will be determined in the April 4 election. For more information about ballots and local polling places, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.