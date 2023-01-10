Rebecca Toetz

Dr. Rebecca Toetz

DeForest Area School District Superintendent Rebecca Toetz visited the Jan. 5 Windsor Village Board meeting to give an overview of changes in the district, including an emphasis on long-term planning and life skills.

Toetz gave an update of the basic outline of the school district, including 4,046 students in the 2021-2022 school year, and a graduating class of 240, with 518 full- and part-time employees.

