DeForest Area School District Superintendent Rebecca Toetz visited the Jan. 5 Windsor Village Board meeting to give an overview of changes in the district, including an emphasis on long-term planning and life skills.
Toetz gave an update of the basic outline of the school district, including 4,046 students in the 2021-2022 school year, and a graduating class of 240, with 518 full- and part-time employees.
In the district, the number of English language learners, though only 3%, has been growing as the district becomes more diverse. The district's 4th grade class is currently the largest, though numbers of incoming kindergarteners suggest a long-term enrollment trend.
"We love the growth, and it also provides a lot of good challenges," said Toetz, "because when you lead through growth, you lead through change."
Life skills and plans
Higher grade levels got additional attention in the meeting, as Toetz highlighted the district's goals of developing long-term academic and career readiness. A project that was in a pilot phase this past year, but will be a requirement for 2024 graduates has been having students give presentations on their academic or career plans. In the spring, Toetz said, community members will be invited to watch student presentations.
“That’s not just having a high GPA, it’s things like being life-ready," said Toetz, "being able to speak to community service, being able to speak to following a career path that students have chosen.”
Part of that life readiness is also an academic requirement to develop financial literacy. Toetz explained that the requirement can be met in different ways, either through a personal finance class, or through a college-level Advanced Placement Economics class culminating in students creating their own financial plans.
District Framework
A significant event for the district itself at the end of February is the three-day Framework For Our Future conference. Over 100 members of the community, including educators, parents, business leaders, and other stakeholders will be coming together to develop a shared vision for the district. Although ordinarily held every five years, a shortened one-night version of the program was held in August 2021 to address issues of returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We spend time on ‘hopes and dreams,’ and ‘mads, glads and sads,’ and all the things that we want in our district and our community, so we know what we’re working toward," Toetz explained.
Two policies that emerged from the last Framework For Our Future, were investment in social emotional learning, and creation of "life readiness" focused curriculum. The district plans monthly themes for social emotional learning, with this school year starting with optimism in August, teamwork in September, service to others in October, gratitude in November, empathy in December, and this month, self-reflection.
While on the subject, Toetz briefly addressed the frequent politicization of the term, telling the Board: “Sometimes you hear ‘SEL’ out in public, or out in the news--just look at that calendar and know that’s what we’re trying to teach our students, it’s not something else.”
Staying in the black
Other highlights of the year included the district's State Department of Public Instruction Report Card showing an overall increase from "meeting expectations," to "exceeding expectations," and on the business side of the district, a credit rating of AA++, which Toetz reported placed the district as one of only four in the state.
That credit rating, though, is likely to be relevant to challenges in the immediate term, according to Toetz. "That allows us to borrow money at a cheaper rate, because, unfortunately, we have to do that. We want to keep that going obviously.”
The district, like many public school systems, is not being funded at a sustainable rate, said Toetz, explaining that the last state budget did not give the district any per-pupil increase in funding.
"We have no increase in the money we have coming in, and obviously the bills are bigger than they were a year ago. It is our biggest challenge right now.”
Questions from Village Board members varied, beginning with a specific query from Ed Wall based on his background with the DeForest Housing Authority. Given an estimate of up to several dozen homeless students enrolled in the district, Wall asked if there were additional services available for them.
The district, Toetz said, is both obliged to provide services by federal requirements, but also bound by finances. Those include connecting families with social workers and providing transportation, because homelessness can involve families doubling-up in a home or staying in a hotel in Madison.
"The family is already going through crisis, the last thing they need is for a 7-year-old to switch schools and we don’t know for how long,” said Toetz, going on to explain that in classrooms, “Teachers aren’t notified, but they know…There is some extra TLC that comes from teachers and counselors.”
Bruce Stravinski asked about the district's policies involving students and phones, given a claim of a substitute teacher not being able convince students to put their phones away during class time.
Toetz told the board that the policy differs with older students having more freedom, but also surmising that the scenario could have arisen from a combination of students, as often the case, assuming different expectations with a substitute and/or it being a likely area for teachers to "pick their battles."
When Trustee Monica Smith asked Toetz about her vision for the school, Toetz again returned to the district's projects in helping students develop long-term academic and career plans.
“Where they can have a choice in their work and why they’re working towards it, is the most important thing for all of us," said Toetz. "Because if we can have students who know why they’re there, what they’re working on, and what they’re working towards, that’s going to provide the resources we need for the future.”