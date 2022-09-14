DeForest Village Hall Building

Village of DeForest staff continue preliminary 2023 budget talks with the Village Board. A finalized budget is expected to be approved next month.

 File photo

The DeForest Village Board approved amendments to three Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) Districts at its Sept. 6 meeting. The amendments to TID Nos. 4, 5 and 6 will increase the overall cost of the TIDs by nearly $19 million, and mainly deal with improving the surrounding infrastructure.

Village Administrator Bill Chang has noted that, in total, the village could see an estimated $269 million of new property value to the village among the three TIDs if they remain open for which would include $80 million in tax increment if the three reach their full life capacity.