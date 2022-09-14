The DeForest Village Board approved amendments to three Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) Districts at its Sept. 6 meeting. The amendments to TID Nos. 4, 5 and 6 will increase the overall cost of the TIDs by nearly $19 million, and mainly deal with improving the surrounding infrastructure.
Village Administrator Bill Chang has noted that, in total, the village could see an estimated $269 million of new property value to the village among the three TIDs if they remain open for which would include $80 million in tax increment if the three reach their full life capacity.
The biggest increase comes within TID #5, as the amendment calls for an additional $12.1 million in spending, pushing the overall total to $27.7 million. The increase is mainly due to proposed infrastructure improvements to Windsor and River roads. Resurfacing of Innovation Drive within 0.5 miles of the TIDs boundaries is also included.
TID #5 is 151 acres in size, with 50 acres currently undeveloped. The area includes the DeForest Athletic Complex and the developing Pinseekers plat. The TID was created in 2010 and has already been amended four times, most recently in 2021.
The changes to TID #4 are similar in that the amendment mainly addresses the extra costs associated with the resurfacing of certain streets within the district, as well as up to 0.5 miles outside the boundaries. It also includes construction of the North Towne Road extension.
Total cost increase for the projects in TID #4 is nearly $3.7 million. The TID covers the north side of the North Towne Corporate Park, which includes Bell Labs, Penske, ABC Supply and others. There is currently about 30 acres of undeveloped land remaining.
Finally, the amendment to TID #6 calls for an additional $3.1 million in costs, which includes the resurfacing of Burton Boulevard, and updating acquisitions and relocation costs. The current amendment would increase the total costs to $24.9 million. The amendment would also increase the Public Works and improvements budget for the TID by nearly $900,000 for various work.
TID #6 is composed of the northern section of the Business Park, and 40 acres of undeveloped land remain. The TID was created in 2010 and amended in 2016.
Parking to be restricted on Bassett Street
The Board unanimously approved creating a new section of ordinance in the DeForest Municipal Code regarding parking on Bassett Street.
Effectively immediately, there will be no parking on the east side of Bassett Street beginning at its intersection with Bakke Drive, and extending south for approximately 278 feet.
The proposed change came from the Department of Public Services after talking to staff at Demco Inc.
There have been concerns from the business about semi-trailers having trouble accessing the west side of its building. It was noted that when vehicles are parked on both sides of Bassett Street, it impacts the truck drivers’ ability to back into the loading docks.
Public Services will install appropriate signage in the area.
Other notes
— Village Administrator Bill Chang said an offer was accepted by Alex Allon to become the village’s new Community Development Director. Allon was previously the Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator for the city of Watertown, as well as being Executive Director of its Redevelopment Authority.
— The Board approved the appointment of Justin Nagel to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Nagel had been one of two alternates for the Commission, but will now have a seat due to a resignation of a former member. This leaves a vacancy for an alternate, with Doug Wierzba as the other current alternate.