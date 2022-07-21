The Savannah Brooks development in DeForest will have one last piece added to it. At its July 19 meeting, the DeForest Village Board unanimously passed an ordinance approving the final plat.
That plat — the Homestead addition — covers a little more than 22 acres, and will be located east of Williamsburg Way and south of U.S. Highway 19.
Village Planner Mark Roffers also submitted a report, and timeline of events, to the Board as review.
On Aug. 3, the board adopted a comprehensive plan that re-designated the Homestead addition area for future “planned neighborhood” development and approved amendments for Savannah Brooks’ Preliminary Development Plan (PDP).
On Dec. 13, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) recommended approval of the then-59 lot plat, which had 11 lots adjacent to Hwy 19. It also recommended vacating the unimproved right-of-ways that were dedicated as part of Savannah Brooks’ II and III plats. Then on Jan. 18, the board conditionally approved the preliminary plat, and on June 21, approved the resolution to formally vacate those public roads.
On April 26, P&Z recommended that the plat eliminate the 11 multi-family homes along Hwy 19 as the developer believes that the “residences compromise marketability of intervening single-family lots.” It means fewer lots will be adjacent to Hwy 19. The final plat has 63 lots, but only 45 will be new single-family lots.
Roffers noted that Homestead homes would be 10%-20% smaller than other Savannah Brooks homes, and be on “slightly smaller lots.” It’ll help manage costs and maintain the current character of the overall development according to Roffers.
A landscaped berm would go along the lots on Hwy 19 and Williamsburg Way, ranging in size from 4-9 feet in various locations.
Sidewalks would be constructed on both sides of all streets within the Homestead addition, which would also have 0.42 acres for a public mini-park, Roffers noted. The developer would improve the park through impact fees.
The Village Board also passed a pair of resolutions in connection with the development. The first was approval to authorize Village President Jane Chaill-Wolfgram and Clerk Calli Lundgren to execute a development agreement with Savannah Brooks, LLC for public improvements associated with the addition. Roffers said that the agreement is “pretty standard.”
The agreement addresses issues like design and construction guidelines, regulatory signs and pavement markings, curb and gutter, streets, utility management, streetlights, pathways and landscaping. It also addresses erosion control, site grading and other maintenance, as well as impact fees.
Secondly, the Board approved the release of various utility easements within the Savannah Brooks II and III plats. It includes stormwater easements and other public utility easements. As part of the resolution, it states that the village board “finds that it is reasonable and appropriate to release existing easements to remove unnecessary encumbrabces with the Homestead addition.”