The DeForest Village Board approved a pair of resolutions that would have an extra $17,000 spent for two developmental planning services. The approval was made during a July 19 meeting.
The first was for additional funding for a redevelopment project plan for the Community Development Authority — with the village currently having a vacancy to its Community Development Director position.
Village Administrator Bill Chang proposed spending an additional $7,000 to be paid to Village Planner Mark Roffers for Redevelopment Planning Services and Scope Of Service work. On June 4, 2021, the board initially approved paying Roffers $18,000 for such work. According to Chang, Roffers has since worked through that initial allotment. It is due to the high demand of Roffers’ work by attending more meetings and other outreach work.
“There are complex issues that the proposed plan areas have uncovered, and the transition of staff, which have led to more involvement from Mr. Roffers,” Chang wrote in a memo to the board.
Furthermore, the increased workload and lack of staff hours require the timeline of the plan to be extended.
Chang noted that the open Community Development Director position could remain through September. It has been vacant since the beginning of May with the departure of Michelle Lawrie.
The second resolution approved on the topic was funding for development planning services for the four Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) surrounding the intersection of U.S. Highways 19 and 51. They are TID 2, 3, 4 and 7 in the village.
Chang noted the total cost will be about $9,800, as all four TIDs are nearing the expenditures dates previously set. The village is looking for more growth in all four districts. He added that the village wants to stay ahead of those expenditure dates and talk to area businesses to see what would be most beneficial at aiding that growth. The village is looking for commercial development in those areas.
Mark Roffers would assist in this developmental planning as well. In a memo, Chang said the area of those TIDs are “the gateway to the village” with all lots benefitting from growth. He added that all the work by Roffers would be incorporated into the village’s Comprehensive Plan once completed.
Both resolutions passed with just one opposition each, as Bill Landgraf voting against the two.